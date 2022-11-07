Read full article on original website
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
AZFamily
Arizona brides and grooms accuse wedding planner of scamming them
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley mom has a warning for brides and grooms-to-be out there after she says her daughter’s wedding planner ghosted them right before the big day. “I thought having a wedding planner would make my life way easier and me and the bride...
AZFamily
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. 2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Roughly 400K ballots left to...
fox10phoenix.com
Friends in Arizona find diaries of 1800s-era couple and need help finding more of the collection
MESA, Ariz. - Imagine strolling through the bookstore looking to pick up something to read and stumbling upon the personal journals of a couple from the late 1800s. That's exactly what happened to two friends in the nostalgia section of Half Price Books in Mesa. They found the journals and purchased them almost a month ago, and they've spent the last few weeks trying to learn as much as they can about the authors.
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
fb101.com
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa today announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador, Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch, a world-leading scotch expert, by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a Senior Scotch Ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale, Arizona.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Cold front sweeping through Arizona bringing rain and snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold front is sweeping through Arizona today. Look for cool and breezy weather with a high of only 67 degrees in the Valley. That’s 13 degrees below normal for the Phoenix area for this tie of year. A large low-pressure system is centered over...
Pangea Dinosaur Grill Coming to Peoria’s Park West
The concept began as a pop-up restaurant to complement 2017’s Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit at Scottsdale’s OdySea in the Desert.
AZFamily
Christmas at the Princess returns to the Valley for the holidays!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas has come early this year at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess with the “Christmas at the Princess” event!. Ian Schwartz went out to meet up on Good Morning, Arizona with some very special guests who are making their debut on Friday, Nov. 18. “This year we’re partnering with Make a Wish Foundation where we’re having 150 Wish kids with their families come and stay for Christmas at the Princess,” said John Glynn, the director of public relations at the luxury resort. “We’ll have a Wish playhouse at the entrance.”
iheart.com
Dave’s Weekend in Five Pictures: Murder, Skateboarding and Family
You may have gotten an inkling by listening to the show that I love my kids. This weekend, I flew out to see my son Chase in Phoenix. We hung out, caught up, laughed and had a good time with his wife Maddie and his mom, Julie. Yep, that Julie. We don’t fight anymore and actually enjoy being around each other!
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
Phoenix, one of six cities testing out new Uber feature
Uber is starting to expand the pilot of a new in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Phoenix to record audio during trips
scottsdale.org
Sicilian Butcher set to slice into new markets
When Joey Maggiore opened the first location of The Sicilian Butcher in 2017 off Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road in Scottsdale, his wanted to pay homage to the restaurants his Sicily-born father ran to raise his family. “This is my family heritage,” Joey said. “My father was born and raised...
Arizona Taco Festival postponed, now planned for spring 2023
After two canceled years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Taco Festival was supposed to happen this November and has been rescheduled again. Now the fest will take place in spring 2023.
