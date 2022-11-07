ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Brown races past Kiehne for state senate spot, winning 74 percent of all votes cast

Republican Ben Brown won his race for a Missouri state Senate seat in a landslide on Tuesday. Brown won the District 26 seat in a landslide winning 74 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results from Secretary of State John Ashcroft. In Franklin County, Brown received more than 26,000 votes compared to the 10,100 votes that Democrat John Kiehne received in the county.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza

With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
missouribusinessalert.com

Alderwoman wants $5M in ARPA funds for universal basic income in St. Louis

Some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen want to use $5 million of the city’s remaining pot of COVID relief funds to set up a universal basic income. Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the 26th Ward introduced the measure on Friday. It’s part of a bill appropriating $52.2 million of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Exact details of implementation, including who would be eligible and how much they would receive, are still being worked out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Election results: High profile St. Louis area races

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan

Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Cori Bush cruises to re-election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday incumbent Democrat Cori Bush won re-election as the representative of Missouri’s First Congressional District. Missouri’s First District includes all of St. Louis City, most of North County and parts of Mid-County. Bush won comfortably, beating out Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr....
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MISSOURI STATE
stlmag.com

Lousies on the Loop now open in University City

Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Fiber Cement Maker to Add 240 Jobs in Missouri with New Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global building materials maker plans to...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy