Board of Aldermen President-Elect Megan Green tells KMOX what she plans to tackle first
Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green won the election for President of the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, and she joined “The Show” on KMOX to talk about what the next few months will look like.
FOX2now.com
Community members react to Archdiocese of St. Louis postponing elementary schools until 2024
The Archdiocese of St. Louis revealed Tuesday that it will postpone changes to Catholic elementary schools until the 2024–25 school year. Community members react to Archdiocese of St. Louis …. The Archdiocese of St. Louis revealed Tuesday that it will postpone changes to Catholic elementary schools until the 2024–25...
Washington Missourian
Brown races past Kiehne for state senate spot, winning 74 percent of all votes cast
Republican Ben Brown won his race for a Missouri state Senate seat in a landslide on Tuesday. Brown won the District 26 seat in a landslide winning 74 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results from Secretary of State John Ashcroft. In Franklin County, Brown received more than 26,000 votes compared to the 10,100 votes that Democrat John Kiehne received in the county.
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
missouribusinessalert.com
Alderwoman wants $5M in ARPA funds for universal basic income in St. Louis
Some members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen want to use $5 million of the city’s remaining pot of COVID relief funds to set up a universal basic income. Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the 26th Ward introduced the measure on Friday. It’s part of a bill appropriating $52.2 million of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. Exact details of implementation, including who would be eligible and how much they would receive, are still being worked out.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
New timeline shows when Archdiocese of St. Louis will make final decisions in 'All Things New' plan
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is still in the middle of a restructuring plan. A message from Father Jack Siefert in the bulletin at St. Ambrose parish Saturday evening showed a timeline for the archdiocese's "All Things New" plan. According to the timeline, the archdiocese will...
KMOV
Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
KMOV
Cori Bush cruises to re-election
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday incumbent Democrat Cori Bush won re-election as the representative of Missouri’s First Congressional District. Missouri’s First District includes all of St. Louis City, most of North County and parts of Mid-County. Bush won comfortably, beating out Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr....
KSDK
City of Wentzville opens brand new rec center
The mayor says the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94 thousand square feet. He hopes it's a place where everyone can come together.
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KMOV
Mixed feelings as Kirkwood pulls in new development to offer more flexible living
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Development is typically a big win with a community, but some Kirkwood residents feel a new development at North Kirkwood and Adams is too much for their small town. “It breaks my heart,” resident Sara Davis shared. “Too many people in one spot. Too much...
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Fiber Cement Maker to Add 240 Jobs in Missouri with New Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global building materials maker plans to...
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
‘I stand here a free man’: Bobby Bostic released from prison after serving 27 years of 241-year sentence
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was given another chance at life on Wednesday. Bobby Bostic was released from prison after serving 27 years of what was supposed to be a 241-year sentence. He has been imprisoned since 1995 for a crime he committed at 16 years...
