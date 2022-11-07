The Bradford Owls and Lady Owls soccer teams claimed a pair of dramatic PIAA subregional wins Saturday at Parkway Field. The boys topped D6 champion Hollidaysburg 2-1 in overtime of the Class 3A subregional. Jake Franz scored both Bradford goals. He has now scored 7 goals in 3 postseason games this year. Tristan Dragoone logged 13 saves.

BRADFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO