27 First News
Merger of local communities decided in vote
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making and now the voters gave it the green light. Voters approved the issue Tuesday to merge the two municipalities, according to unofficial election returns. Hermitage already provides street...
wtae.com
Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
butlerradio.com
New Miss Butler County Named
There’s a new Miss Butler County after the annual competition was held over the weekend. Maria Cade took home the title of Miss Butler County in the event that was held Sunday at the Butler Vagabonds Center. Stella Scialabba meanwhile was named as the Miss Butler County Outstanding Teen.
WTRF
Tv show looking for actors in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Here’s your chance to become a paid core background extra for the second season filming of “American Rust”. According to KDKA, Filming will start at the end of November with stars Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, in the Pittsburgh area. Showtime turned down...
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response
UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
Is Your Name On Lists That Identify Incorrectly Dated Ballots in Pittsburgh?
If you’re one of the hundreds of voters who sent in mail-in or absentee ballots to the Allegheny County Elections Division with the wrong date on the outside envelope, there’s still time to “cure” or fix your ballot. But you will have to hurry. In an...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
One street, two visions of Pennsylvania’s future: How politics divides these Pittsburgh neighbors
There are few places in Pennsylvania where the divide between Democrats and Republicans this election is more evident than on Tropical Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The street is lined with brick houses and well-manicured lawns. In six lawns on one side of the street are signs for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Election Day updates: Judge bars group claiming to be poll security
Election Day is upon us. Today, voters in Pennsylvania and across the country will head to polls to decide races for governor, Senate, members of the House and seats in state legislatures. The Tribune-Review will update this file throughout the day. Order issued against ‘commission security’. The Allegheny County...
LIVE UPDATES: Polls closing in less than 1 hour in Western Pennsylvania for 2022 midterm election
Channel 11 is your election headquarters and we have everything you need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. We will have coverage on-air and online, as well as live updates below. Download our WPXI News app for updates throughout the day, as well as alerts when results start to come in.
wcn247.com
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It's unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
wtae.com
wcn247.com
Grant's 25 help Duquesne beat Montana 91-63
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points in Duquesne’s 91-63 win over Montana in a season opener. Grant was 8 of 8 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Dukes. Matus Hronsky added 13 points and Joe Reece finished with 12 points. Josh Bannan led the way for the Grizzlies with 19 points and four assists. Dischon Thomas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Duquesne led Montana 45-19 at the half, with Grant (13 points) their high scorer before the break.
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
erienewsnow.com
Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Fat Butcher, A Whole-Animal Butcher Shop In Lawrenceville, Will Offer Fresh Meat, Deli Sandwiches
Steve Dawson can’t wait to chew the fat with local carnivores. His whole-animal butcher shop in Lawrenceville officially opens Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locals can stop at Fat Butcher at 5151 Butler St. to stock up on fresh, locally sourced deli meat, sausages, ground pork, lamb chops, bacon and steaks that range from filet mignon and porterhouse to lesser known, but still tasty, cuts such as Santa Fe, Denver and teres major.
alleghenyfront.org
How one Pennsylvania company is using waste coal to mine Bitcoin
Twenty miles northeast of Pittsburgh, in Russellton, Pennsylvania, is a waste coal pile, although “pile” isn’t really accurate. It’s actually huge mountains of black rock stacked as tall as houses that sit nearby–the site is in the middle of a residential area. There’re no trees or vegetation on the site, except for patches of grass here and there.
