Fans shocked Marlon Wayans quit stand-up after Chris Rock heckled him
Fans were jarred by the confession from comedic actor Marlon Wayans that he was compelled to quit stand-up after getting trolled by fellow jokester Chris Rock. Wayans admitted that he took a sabbatical from the stage for 20 years after Rock mocked his act and alleged lack of jokes during his interview on “Sway’s Universe” radio show.
Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap
Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host 2023 Oscars “After Everyone Good Said No”
Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over an Oscars ceremony in which the Best Picture category was incorrectly awarded and who recently managed to annoy almost everyone at the Emmys, is back to lead another awards show. The late night host has been tapped to host the 95th Academy Awards, Variety reports, marking his third time helming the show.
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Jason Alexander Threatened To Leave Over Of An Episode Of ‘Seinfeld’
Premiering in 1989 and co-created by Larry David, Seinfeld introduced viewers to the quartet made up of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer. With such a particular core cast, balance is key to give a show staying power. One particular episode has become synonymous with the show’s success but Jason Alexander, who played Costanza, didn’t have a high opinion of it.
Men's Health
Jamie Foxx Says Oprah Gave Him an Intervention and Saved His Career
Jamie Foxx has been an entertainment mainstay for decades now, with an Oscar and a Grammy under his belt as well as a bestselling memoir. But in a recent interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Foxx, 54, revealed that his career very nearly took a different turn, until Oprah Winfrey stepped in to give him some advice.
Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Fan-Favorite Sketch Offended Cast Members: ‘I Always Hated It’
The 'Saturday Night Live' 'Chippendales' skit with Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley went over great with fans, but previous cast members found it offensive.
'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet
Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
Matthew Perry Says He Was High & ‘Felt Nothing’ During Emotional Series Finale Of ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry “felt nothing” after filming the finale of Friends. The actor admitted he was emotionally numbed and high on opiates during the NBC sitcom’s final days in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, where he details his battle with substance abuse and the weight of fame.
Bustle
Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why The Friends Cast Is Laughing In The Opening Credits
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of substance use disorders. In the foreword of Matthew Perry’s Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing memoir, Friends star Lisa Kudrow speaks highly of her co-star, recalling a moment from filming the sitcom’s opening credits scene in 1994. Kudrow writes that filming the nighttime fountain scene at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., was “grueling” — but Perry made it all worth it.
Matthew Perry recalls how he and the cast of 'Friends' went to Vegas and 'got drunk and gambled' before the show premiered
In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," the actor recalled flying to Vegas with his costars before "Friends" premiered.
Weird Al Yankovic reacts to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead performance in new biopic
“Weird Al” Yankovic has commented on Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of himself in the new Roku biopic released on Friday (4 November). Radcliffe has stepped into the shoes of the American singer best known for parodying famous songs, such as the 1984 hit “Eat It”, which spoofs Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, inWeird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new interview with Variety, Yankovic, 63, reacted to the Harry Potter star’s performance, telling the publication that Radcliffe “absolutely nailed” the role. Explaining the decision to cast Radcliffe, the Grammy winner said he “generated a list of maybe half a dozen or...
thedigitalfix.com
Enola Holmes 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the Enola Holmes 3 release date? Name a more iconic duo than Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. I’ll wait. Although the detective movie series had a rocky start (the first Enola Holmes Netflix movie was meant to be released theatrically before the pandemic hit), it has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular IPs.
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
ABC News
Tim Allen steps out with wife Jane Hajduk, daughter Elizabeth at 'The Santa Clauses' premiere
Tim Allen turned the premiere of "The Santa Clauses" into a family night out. The "Home Improvement" star was joined by his wife Jane Hajduk and their daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who also stars in the show, for the series premiere at The Walt Disney Studios on Nov. 6 in Burbank, California.
Jimmy Kimmel To Host The 95th Academy Awards
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 12, 2023. Kimmel previously hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018. Whoopi Goldberg, Jack Lemmon, Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal and Bob Hope are the only entertainers to host the Academy Awards more often than him.
Dave Chappelle To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Previously, Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016 and 2020.(Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Comedian Dave Chappelle has been tapped to lead the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Joining the famed comedian, Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey of Black Star will work as the musical guest. Chappelle has a tradition...
HBO Max Comedy Series ‘How to Be a Bookie’ Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Four to Cast
The upcoming HBO Max comedy series “How to Be a Bookie” has added four new cast members. In addition to previously announced series lead Sebastian Maniscalco, the series will now also star Omar J. Dorsey (“Queen Sugar,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”), Andrea Anders (“Cruel Summer,” “Ted Lasso”), Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “Death Proof”), and Jorge Garcia (“Lost,” “The Munsters). Full character descriptions can be found below. Dorsey is repped by Innovative Artists, Aligned Entertainment, and Stone Genow. Anders is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment. Ferlito is repped by Innovative Artists. Garica is repped by LINK Entertainment and APA. “How...
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther cast: who’s in Wakanda Forever?
Who’s in the Black Panther cast? Wakanda Forever, the latest chapter in the ever-expanding MCU, is nearly upon us, and if the wave of incredible reviews is anything to go by, this isn’t going to be your standard Marvel movie. In The Digital Fix’s Black Panther 2 review,...
