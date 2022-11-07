ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin poised to break unwanted record

Following another season without a NASCAR Cup Series championship, Denny Hamlin is poised to break an all-time record that isn’t necessarily a good one. This Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway was the first race in four years in which Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was not still eligible to win the championship.
Jalopnik

Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
Sportscasting

Joey Logano Won the Championship, and Surprisingly Received an Assist From Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Rodney Childers During Race, According to Report

Joey Logano won the race and 2022 Cup Series championship in Phoenix on Sunday and interestingly got some help from Kevin Harvick's crew chief Rodney Childers during the race. The post Joey Logano Won the Championship, and Surprisingly Received an Assist From Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Rodney Childers During Race, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.

