Related
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin poised to break unwanted record
Following another season without a NASCAR Cup Series championship, Denny Hamlin is poised to break an all-time record that isn’t necessarily a good one. This Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway was the first race in four years in which Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was not still eligible to win the championship.
Christopher Bell Reflects on Coy Gibbs, NASCAR Championship 4 at Phoenix
This was a great season for Christopher Bell, winning races and even making a NASCAR Championship 4 appearance. Bell just completed his third season in the Cup Series and finished the highest he ever has before. However, his P3 finish in the standings meant little in the wake of Coy Gibbs’ death.
Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver
With the 2022 Cup Series crown in his back pocket, Joey Logano is sitting on top of the NASCAR world. The post Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Joey Logano is champ, Jimmie Johnson is back, Chase Elliott is mum; Phoenix rewind
In the end — as in the very end — there was little drama. It was Joey Logano, largely unbothere, cruising to the checkers with Ryan Blaney a couple of car-lengths back. That’s practically a rout compared to some of this year’s finishes. Joey led 60% of the 312 laps at Phoenix Raceway, including the last...
Jalopnik
Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
Joey Logano Won the Championship, and Surprisingly Received an Assist From Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Rodney Childers During Race, According to Report
Joey Logano won the race and 2022 Cup Series championship in Phoenix on Sunday and interestingly got some help from Kevin Harvick's crew chief Rodney Childers during the race. The post Joey Logano Won the Championship, and Surprisingly Received an Assist From Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Rodney Childers During Race, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
