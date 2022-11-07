ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Great Bend Post

Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach revived his political career by winning the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state and co-chairman of former President Donald...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

Unofficial 2022 Kansas Midterm Election Results

AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas ballot initiatives and results for Kansas races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. A full list of results can be found...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kobach: Working on legislative agenda, watching Biden administration

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After his election as Kansas next Attorney General on Tuesday, Kris Kobach is getting ready to hit the ground running. "I'm going to be working hard getting some of our legislative bills ready," Kobach said. "There will be several things I will be proposing and pushing for in the legislature. Among those things will be a human trafficking bill, a bill increasing the penalty for those who traffic in drugs, specifically fentanyl, when it causes someone's death. We'll be working on that in the run-up."
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kansas election results: Scott Schwab reelected as secretary of state

Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt and running mate Katie Sawyer were on the campaign trail Monday the day before election day making stops in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita and Pittsburg. The Schmidt campaign was joined by Attorney General hopeful Kris Kobach, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner and Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab all urging voters to hit the polls Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
