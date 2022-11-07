Read full article on original website
Related
Schmidt appears to reluctantly concede election to Kelly
Derek Schmidt appears to have reluctantly conceded the governor's race to Laura Kelly.
Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach revived his political career by winning the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state and co-chairman of former President Donald...
Kobach narrowly overtakes Mann in Kansas attorney general race
Kris Kobach narrowly overtook Chris Mann at the polls, securing victory as Kansas’ next attorney general.
Wichita Eagle
Sure, Kansas is a Republican state. Kelly’s win proves it isn’t all that conservative
Well of course Kansans decided to elect Laura Kelly to another term as their governor. Yes, it was close — did anybody expect otherwise? — but while this is famously a Republican state, it’s not a reliably conservative state. There is a difference, even now. We know...
Reelected Gov. Kelly wants to take ‘Kansas to next level’
Governor Laura Kelly has released a victory statement after several news agencies declared her the winner in her race against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
LJWORLD
Vote is tight on whether to shift power from the Kansas governor to the Legislature
The fate of an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would shift regulatory clout from the governor to the Legislature remained in limbo on Wednesday because the statewide vote remained too close to call. The proposed amendment would give the Legislature, long dominated by Republicans, more power over defining how...
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
kmuw.org
Unofficial 2022 Kansas Midterm Election Results
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas ballot initiatives and results for Kansas races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. A full list of results can be found...
What to expect on Election Day in Kansas
Kansas voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on the next governor and other statewide offices.
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
TOPEKA — The state’s voters embraced an amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday requiring election of county sheriffs and narrowing options for ousting a wayward chief law enforcement officer, while an amendment granting the Legislature more authority to reject state administrative regulations could be headed to defeat.
Kobach: Working on legislative agenda, watching Biden administration
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After his election as Kansas next Attorney General on Tuesday, Kris Kobach is getting ready to hit the ground running. "I'm going to be working hard getting some of our legislative bills ready," Kobach said. "There will be several things I will be proposing and pushing for in the legislature. Among those things will be a human trafficking bill, a bill increasing the penalty for those who traffic in drugs, specifically fentanyl, when it causes someone's death. We'll be working on that in the run-up."
KCTV 5
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo
KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas election results: Scott Schwab reelected as secretary of state
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
WIBW
Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt and running mate Katie Sawyer were on the campaign trail Monday the day before election day making stops in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita and Pittsburg. The Schmidt campaign was joined by Attorney General hopeful Kris Kobach, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner and Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab all urging voters to hit the polls Tuesday.
Independent candidate Pyle’s entrance into Kansas governor’s race looms large
There's concern from some that Independent Dennis Pyle's presence could keep Republican Derek Schmidt from beating Democrat Laura Kelly.
What Amendment One means for Kansas Residents
Midterms are tomorrow and Kansas voters are keen to decide whether or not they should change the balance of power between the Legislative and Executive branches.
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0