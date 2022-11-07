Marion County Clerk Steve Fox has announced due to an emergency, the polling place for residents who live in Centralia Precinct 13 is being moved. The precinct normally votes at the Lively Stone Apostolic Church at 601 East Calumet, but in the General Election on Tuesday they will be voting at the City Hope Church Cafe’, the old High School cafeteria building at 1000 East Third in Centralia.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO