collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Food Pantry and Collinsville Township Team Up To Provide Christmas Baskets for Those In Need
The 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway for families in need that live in Unit 10 school district. The applications are available for pick up at our community partner ~The Township office. Please bring proof of address.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Fire Protection District sets meeting to select new chief and assistant chief
The Salem Fire Protection District Board of Trustees has called a special meeting for November 18th to consider and act on the appointment of a fire chief and assistant chief. The retirement of Dave Duncan as chief took effect on Tuesday. At that time, assistant chief Jim Cerny became acting chief until a new chief is appointed.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Grade School Board looking to truth in taxation hearing and approves three more major building projects
Centralia City Grade School Superintendent Craig Clark says a large rise in assessed value in the district will likely lead to a Truth in Taxation Hearing at their next meeting. Pending review by the Finance Committee, Clark is proposing a $400,000 increase in the levy over this year’s property tax...
northcountynews.org
Fate of the county care center has been decided
Even though there weren’t many contested local races on the ballots, there was a good turn out of voters casting ballots on Tuesday. Randolph County reported 56 percent voter turnout while Monroe County reported 59.25 percent turnout. In Randolph County, there was a proposition question pertaining to the future...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Pool Committee reviews condition of current Fairview Park Pool during second meeting
The Centralia Pool Committee has reviewed a study completed on the current non-operational pool in Fairview Park and determined it is not salvageable. The Burbach Study found drainage issues, deterioration of the walls as a result of poor quality concrete, and weak spots that resulted in a loss of 240,000 gallons of water per month when the pool was operating.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Fire Department swears in two new part-time officers
The Centralia Fire Department has two new part-time firefighters. Centralia Fire Chief, Jeff Day, introduced Nicholas Lynch of Odin and Matt Horn of Sandoval, to the large crowd of supporters gathered in the Council Chambers at Centralia City. They were then sworn in by Centralia City Clerk, Kim Enke. Lynch...
southernillinoisnow.com
More than 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor the remains of an Effingham man are coming home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a 27-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/12 – Shiela Kay Reynolds Shantz
Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at the age of 78. Sheila was born on November 24th, 1943, to Albert and Jaunita (nee Koontz) Reynolds, the oldest child. She is survived by her beloved children, Natalie Elizabeth (Mathew) Ikemeyer of Crestwood, MO, and Lt....
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Clerk announcing emergency change in polling place for Centralia Precinct 13
Marion County Clerk Steve Fox has announced due to an emergency, the polling place for residents who live in Centralia Precinct 13 is being moved. The precinct normally votes at the Lively Stone Apostolic Church at 601 East Calumet, but in the General Election on Tuesday they will be voting at the City Hope Church Cafe’, the old High School cafeteria building at 1000 East Third in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fayette County Clerk re-elected, contested county board races settled in Fayette, Clinton and Washington County
Fayette County Clerk Jessica Barker won easy re-election in Tuesday’s election. The Republican beat her Democratic challenger 6,286 to 1,688 votes. In contested Fayette County Board seats, Republicans Casey Cameron (797) and Michael Butts (676) defeated Democrat Dawn Crain (366) for District Three. In District Four, Republicans Patrick Click (324 votes) and Ryan Tompkins (200) defeated Democrat John Cearlock (115).
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County elects new county clerk and retains sheriff
Jefferson County voters elected a new county clerk while keeping their current sheriff. In unofficial election returns, Democratic county clerk Connie Simmons was defeated by Republican challenger Joseph Davis 7,373 to 5,648. Republican Jeffrey Bullard Senior won the sheriff’s race over independent Rodney King 9,079 votes to 3,827. In...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
wrul.com
Election Results for White, Hamilton, Edwards Counties
White County will have a new Supervisor of Assessments. Gary Baxley soundly defeated incumbent Terry Abell by a count of 4,106 votes to 1,501. In unopposed races, Kayci Heil received 5,079 votes for her new role as County Clerk. She’ll take over for Beth Sell who wasn’t seeking re-election. Mike Baxley ran unopposed to take over the White County Treasurer post and picked up 4,926 votes. He’s replacing Pam Armstrong who didn’t seek re-election. Jordan Weiss, the next White County Sheriff, picked up 5,044 votes.
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Salem enters into new electric aggregation contract, electric rates to go up
The City of Salem has entered into a new 22-month electric aggregation contract. It will result in a big jump in electric rates for participating residents and small businesses, but will still be lower than purchasing electricity directly through Ameren. The low bidder for the aggregation was Constellation NewEnergy at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 6th, 2022
A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on multiple charges on Saturday. Bryce Westbrook of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged aggravated domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and threatening a public official. No other details are yet available. Centralia Police have...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started
Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
