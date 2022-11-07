ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals When Michigan State Investigation Should End

The investigation into the violent incident at Michigan Stadium where Michigan State Spartans players allegedly assaulted two Michigan Wolverines players following their game on October 29 is ongoing. However, it appears that there might be a big update on the investigation soon. Speaking to the media this week, Michigan head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game

Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats. At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:. “If we play in a game like that again, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Names Best Running Back He's Ever Coached

Jim Harbaugh has coached some incredible runners over the course of his career between college and the NFL, but the Michigan HC says his current running back may be his best. Speaking on Blake Corum at Monday's press conference, Harbaugh paid stated his case for the junior RB being this year's Heisman Trophy winner.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Joel Klatt Explains His Michigan vs. Ohio State Decision

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, Joel Klatt reversed that order in his top 10. On The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst explained that he sees the Wolverines as stabler than the Buckeyes because of their dominant ground game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Incident

The now-infamous tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football programs has been the talk of college sports of late. And after the Spartans' season-opening win over Northern Arizona on the basketball court, coach Tom Izzo had his university's back. Saying via Kyle Austin of MLive.com, "I’m [tired] of Michigan...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy