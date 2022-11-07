Read full article on original website
Bradford Senior Manny Diaz Posts Fastest-Ever Time By Owl At PIAA Meet
Manny Diaz went out with a great run at the PIAA Class 2A boys cross country championships, placing 6th to achieve the highest-ever finish by a Bradford runner. Diaz completed the course in 16:36.0, the fastest-ever time posted by an Owl at the PIAA meet, and also became the only Bradford runner to ever win two PIAA state medals.
Bradford, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Penn State Routs Indiana 45-14
Penn State routed Indiana 45-14 Saturday in Indiana. Kaytron Allen ran for 86 yards and a season-high three scores, Nicholas Singleton added 73 yards rushing and another touchdown and the two freshmen helped the Nittany Lions move up the AP Poll rankings 2 spots, from No. 16 to No. 14, with the blow out win.
DuBois hosting shop local contest, $500 prize
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Christmas may be 48 days away but many families will begin to shop soon. This year the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents with the Chamber Check-In. The contest will run from Sunday, November 20th to Tuesday, December 20th. The Chamber Check-In Challenge invites individuals to check in […]
Penn Highlands Healthcare to open $24.3M outpatient center with orthopedics
Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a $24.3 million complex on its Penn Highlands DuBois (Penn.) West campus, according to a Nov. 8 report from GANTNews. The complex will be an outpatient clinic for the health system, and will include orthopedic care, sports medicine, neuroscience, rehabilitation, pediatrics and OB/GYN services. The...
$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
National Fuel recently discussed with the Brookville Chamber the company’s history, its work in Jefferson County, and some of the issues shaping the energy industry in Pennsylvania and beyond. Courtesy of Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution...
1 injured as crews from multiple counties fight large forest fire in Elk County: 911
BENEZETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Crews from at least six counties were called to battle a large forest fire in Elk County Wednesday, officials say. The flames broke out around 3 p.m. in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555.
18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA
Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
Altoona High honors former students who died in war
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Altoona Area High School students who lost their lives during their military service will be honored in an upcoming dedication. Taking place in the AAHS Main Lobby Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. will be a dedication for the “Honoring our Fallen” memorial wall. The dedication can be done with large thanks to […]
Controlled burn turns wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments are alerting residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties of smoke filling the area that was caused by a large forest fire. The fire is burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain and is not contained, according to the Clearfield Fire Department. Mountain Top Fire Company also reported the fire […]
State Police Calls: No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. No Injuries Reported Following Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered.
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp
There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
