How to make sure your provisional ballot is counted
MADISON, Wis. — If you voted using a provisional ballot on Tuesday, there are some important steps to take to make sure your vote gets counted. Provisional voters in Madison must present proper voter identification to the Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Friday. Missing documents can be turned in in person, via e-mail or via fax.
Wisconsin now accepting ornaments for State Capitol Holiday Tree
MADISON, Wis. — Students across Wisconsin will once again have the opportunity to help decorate the State Capitol Holiday Tree this year. Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Friday that the tree will once again be in the Capitol rotunda this year and that this year’s decoration theme will be “Wisconsin Waters.”
Wisconsin marks Veterans Day with message from governor, Capitol ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is joining people across the state in thanking Wisconsin’s veterans for their service. Gov. Evers’ office released a video message Friday morning marking Veterans Day ahead of a ceremony scheduled at the state capitol. “As a state, we’re proud to be...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of...
New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal
Wisconsin wildlife officials have released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century, but it doesn’t establish any statewide population goals. The DNR adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that caps the statewide population at 350. As the number of wolves in Wisconsin has increased — the DNR released estimates in September showing that the population currently stands at 970. The draft plan eliminates the statewide population goal. Instead, it recommends the DNR monitor local populations within the state’s six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow.
Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR’s updated wolf management plan
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
Van Orden, Pfaff reflect on close Third Congressional District race
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Derrick Van Orden won an unexpectedly close race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, defeating Democrat Brad Pfaff by 4%. The GOP did not see the red wave they anticipated. Nevertheless, Republicans did claim victory in races scattered throughout the country. Van Orden’s race win was one of them– but it was a harder fight than expected.
Results of Drug Take Back Day
Wisconsin Fall Drug Take Back Collection Yielded over 54,000 Pounds of Unwanted Medications. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that during the October 29, 2022, Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin collected a total of 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications. Statewide over 140 law enforcement agencies participated in Drug Take Back Day.
‘Boring wins’: Tony Evers declares victory in Wisconsin governor race; challenger Tim Michels concedes
MADISON, Wis. — After the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in state history, Gov. Tony Evers has won a second term as Wisconsin’s governor. Republican challenger Tim Michels announced at about 12:20 a.m. that he was conceding the race to Evers. “Unfortunately, the math doesn’t add up,” Michels told...
Early indicators show young voter turnout plays key role in Wisconsin midterm
MADISON, Wis. – Without formal exit polls, it’s tough to know for sure how much college students influenced Wisconsin’s midterm election results, but there is some speculation they swung the race for governor. Students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus credit two things as big motivators for...
Bryan Steil wins race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil is headed back to Washington, D.C., to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Steil’s favor just before 11:30 p.m. Steil won with 55% over Democratic challenger Ann Roe at 44% and Charles Barman at 0.8% as of 11:30 p.m.
Derrick Van Orden wins race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Voters in western Wisconsin have chosen Republican Derrick Van Orden to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Van Orden won with 52% over Democrat Brad Pfaff. U.S. Congress District 3. U.S. Congress District 3. Derrick Van OrdenBrad Pfaff. Derrick Van Orden WinnerR. 52.0%. 162,492.
Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory
MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
Woman Indicted For Intent To Distribute Meth in Southwest Wisconsin
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a woman from California for a charge of attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to numerous people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland Counties. In early 2022, investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified 49 year old Heather Carter of Santa Monica, California as a person transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Southwest Wisconsin. The charges against Carter are the result of an investigation by the Crawford and Vernon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Coon Valley Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and several other agencies. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Village of Coon Valley where Carter was taken into custody on September 23rd. If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Janesville.
