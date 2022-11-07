A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a woman from California for a charge of attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to numerous people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland Counties. In early 2022, investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified 49 year old Heather Carter of Santa Monica, California as a person transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Southwest Wisconsin. The charges against Carter are the result of an investigation by the Crawford and Vernon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Coon Valley Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and several other agencies. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Village of Coon Valley where Carter was taken into custody on September 23rd. If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO