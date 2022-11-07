Read full article on original website
Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach revived his political career by winning the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state and co-chairman of former President Donald...
Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
Kobach has small lead over Mann in race for Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach sought to win a comeback bid for Kansas attorney general after two big losses raised the question of whether he was electable in his home state. With votes still being counted Wednesday, Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state, had a...
Steve Johnson defeats incumbent Rogers for Kan. State Treasurer
Lynn Rogers, Democratic incumbent state treasurer, lost to Republican opponent Steve Johnson. Johnson thanked his colleagues in the Legislature, campaign contributors and Republican volunteers in his victory speech. “Tonight, we celebrate, we celebrate what we have done and I celebrate with you. We celebrate with everyone who helped me to...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Kobach: Working on legislative agenda, watching Biden administration
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After his election as Kansas next Attorney General on Tuesday, Kris Kobach is getting ready to hit the ground running. "I'm going to be working hard getting some of our legislative bills ready," Kobach said. "There will be several things I will be proposing and pushing for in the legislature. Among those things will be a human trafficking bill, a bill increasing the penalty for those who traffic in drugs, specifically fentanyl, when it causes someone's death. We'll be working on that in the run-up."
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 1st District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st Congressional District. Check the Post for additional election numbers as they become available.
Kansas: What to expect on election night
TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
Kan. abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion.
Parents of disabled children to Kan. Legislature: ‘Families are drowning’
TOPEKA — Kansans who urged lawmakers to fix the state’s health care system weeks ago say their situations have become untenable. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. In September, Keck told lawmakers that she was struggling to find child care for her children, especially since she had a mastectomy scheduled and wouldn’t be able to do any heavy lifting for a six- to eight-week period.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Child care rules change has critics worried about Kan. kids' safety
TOPEKA — Corinne Carr has about a half dozen seven parents the waiting list to enroll their children in her home day care business. Changes pending with state regulators would let her take in more children, but she’s not headed in that direction. “I don’t feel that it’s...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association...
