ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Heat Waves, No A/C: A Deadly Combo at Texas Prisons

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Heat waves may be killing prisoners in Texas, according to an analysis that found far-higher-than-normal death rates in the state's non-air-conditioned prisons. “The majority of Texas prisons do not have universal air conditioning,” noted lead study author Julie Skarha. “And in these settings,...
TEXAS STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it

Virginia has more teachers leaving the workforce than newly licensed teachers entering it, according to a report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. Data show that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired. The finding...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Don Beyer cruises to fifth term in 8th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer cruised to re-election for his fifth term in the 8th District on Tuesday, defeating two challengers. The Associated Press called the race for Beyer at 8:45 p.m. With 85% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m., Beyer had 73.4%. Republican challenger Karina Lipsman had 25.1% and independent Teddy Fikre had 1.5%.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Under threat of condemnation, Vienna home will be spruced up

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 indefinitely deferred proposed spot-blight-abatement measures for a dilapidated house at 1724 Beulah Road in Vienna. “Breaking news on this one,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill). “The property owner is moving forward with getting permits to remedy the situation.”. Built in 1959,...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Entrepreneur Funegra lauded for supporting others through her efforts

Patricia “Paty” Funegra, founder of the Arlington-based La Cocina VA as well as founder and president of Global Development Advisors and Moon Dancer Fund, has been honored with the inaugural Champion of Inclusivity Award at Letts Consult’s State of the Woman 2022 conference, held recently at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

InFive; Election Day, rare lunar eclipse and much cooler today

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Virginia voters have a lot to consider in today's 2022 General Election, with bond issues and races for the state’s next members of the U.S. House and more. Click here for details. 4. Belmont Bay legal fight. The developer...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Election 2022 edition

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

McLean group voices concern about enrollment growth due to Tysons development

Some McLean-area schools may become even more overcrowded because of Tysons developments and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) should use a variety of tools to offset those impacts, according to a McLean Citizens Association (MCA) report presented Nov. 2. FCPS officials each year make five-year school-enrollment projections based on birth...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

SoberRide effort gives nearly 950 a ride home over Halloween

A total of 943 individuals across the region availed themselves of free rides home over Halloween as part of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) SoberRide initiative, conducted in collaboration with Lyft. “This level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing more than one potential drunk driver from Washington’s roadways...
WASHINGTON STATE
Inside Nova

Marymount president honored for philanthropic, leadership qualities

The Support Our Aging Religious (SOAR!) organization has honored Marymount University president Irma Becerra with its prestigious 2022 Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Award for her dedicated work at the university and throughout her career in higher education. The award recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves through their leadership and generosity...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

All 6 Arlington bond referendums pass easily

Continuing a 40-year tradition, Arlington voters supported all six county bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which when sold will add a half-billion dollars to the county government’s indebtedness. Most won by roughly 3-to-1 margins. Arlington voters haven’t turned down a local bond since 1979, when Jimmy Carter...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Carrera returning to Manassas Park council

Michael Carrera will return to Manassas Park’s City Council after serving on the body from 2014 to 2018 and losing a previous re-election bid. Incumbents Alanna Mensing and Haseeb Javed also won re-election Tuesday night, as the three winners were the only candidates who made the ballot for the three open seats on the seven-seat council.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

Democrats pick up seat on Manassas City Council

Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night. With all but the city’s provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes. Newcomer Democrat...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Incumbent mayor holds 18-vote lead in Warrenton

Several hours after the polls closed in Fauquier County Tuesday, the mayoral race in Warrenton remained neck-and-neck, with incumbent Carter Nevill holding a slight advantage. According to County Registrar Alex Ables, more than 1,000 absentee ballots are still in the process of being counted. "With all the changes the General...
WARRENTON, VA
Inside Nova

Brescia wins Manassas School Board seat

Sara Brescia, a Republican-backed newcomer, knocked off Democrat-backed incumbent Alex Iqbal for the Manassas School Board, but two other Democrat-endorsed incumbents led the voting Tuesday. With eight of the city’s nine precincts reporting Tuesday and only provisional ballots left out of the official tally, Lisa Anne Stevens led all candidates...
MANASSAS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy