Midland, TX

Chick-fil-A announces new Midland restaurant

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago

MIDLAND A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Midland community on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Dianne Jones as the independent franchised owner/operator of Chick-fil-A at Rankin Highway and Wolcott Ave., in Midland.

Located at 2014 Rankin Highway, Chick-fil-A Rankin will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

The Rankin Highway and Wolcott Avenue restaurant joins seven other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Midland-Odessa market.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
