FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
2 Texas Students Behind Bars For 'Terroristic Threats' Over Astros Parade
The students were upset that school was open the day of the Houston Astros parade.
fox26houston.com
Students threaten Clear Creek ISD after district doesn't cancel school for Astros World Series Parade
Houston - Two Clear Creek ISD students are in police custody after making threats against schools in the school system on social media. School officials say the threats were made due to the Clear Creek School District being open during the Astros World Series parade celebration. After an investigation, law...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
Katy ISD among school districts who didn't close for Astros championship parade downtown
Alex Bregman and Geoff Blum both spoke up about the district's decision, but Katy ISD isn't the only one who didn't close. Unfortunately, one district even received threats for staying open.
fox26houston.com
2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer
HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
cw39.com
Off-duty deputy constable finds missing Fort Bend County teen in Houston
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Fort Bend County who have been searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday say the boy has been located. Shaquan Burns, 13, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Richmond. He is 4-foot-8, 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
24-year-old accused in death of Club Onyx security guard arrested in Arizona, HPD says
The suspect was arrested a day after the shooting, but he was given a $500,000 bond and released, authorities say. Now, he's waiting to be extradited to Harris County.
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of Katie Quackenbush and was seeking $40 million in damages - $10 million in actual damages and $30 million in punitive damages.
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
Lina Hidalgo wins Harris County judge race after Alex Mealer concedes victory
Hidalgo's Republican opponent issued a statement conceding victory on Wednesday morning.
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
cw39.com
Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
cw39.com
Man shoots girlfriend’s ex outside apartment in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Chron.com
