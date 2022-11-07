ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Democrats fare well in Manassas contest

Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night. With all but late-arriving absentee votes and provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun

Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Brescia wins Manassas School Board seat

Sara Brescia, a Republican-backed newcomer, knocked off Democrat-backed incumbent Alex Iqbal for the Manassas School Board, but two other Democrat-endorsed incumbents led the voting Tuesday. With eight of the city’s nine precincts reporting Tuesday and only provisional ballots left out of the official tally, Lisa Anne Stevens led all candidates...
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board

With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Don Beyer cruises to fifth term in 8th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer cruised to re-election for his fifth term in the 8th District on Tuesday, defeating two challengers. The Associated Press called the race for Beyer at 8:45 p.m. With 85% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m., Beyer had 73.4%. Republican challenger Karina Lipsman had 25.1% and independent Teddy Fikre had 1.5%.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Election 2022 edition

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

All 6 Arlington bond referendums pass easily

Continuing a 40-year tradition, Arlington voters supported all six county bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which when sold will add a half-billion dollars to the county government’s indebtedness. Most won by roughly 3-to-1 margins. Arlington voters haven’t turned down a local bond since 1979, when Jimmy Carter...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Survey closes; Arlington board will get data from ranked-choice-voting questionnaire

An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
nbc25news.com

Here's what parents decided in hotly contested US school board races

WASHINGTON (CITC) — Communities across the United States chose who they want leading their school districts during Tuesday's midterm elections. In some hotly contested races, topics such as book banning, gender identity curriculums and transparency were on the line. Here's what voters decided in some of the most closely...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
governing.com

Mixed Results for City Initiatives as Local Election Results Trickle In

Muriel Bowser won a third term as mayor of Washington, D.C., by a comfortable margin Tuesday night. Bowser’s victory was more or less a sure thing after she won the primary election in June, but it was still a rare feat for a District politician, last achieved by another “M.B.” Former Mayor Marion Barry was elected to his third consecutive term in 1986, and later, after a brief imprisonment, to a fourth term in 1994.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Helluva Way to Start Election Day

Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC

