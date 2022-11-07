Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Democrats fare well in Manassas contest
Democrats picked up an additional seat on the Manassas City Council, expanding their advantage to 5-1 even as incumbent Republican Theresa Coates Ellis won the most votes Tuesday night. With all but late-arriving absentee votes and provisional ballots left to be counted, Coates Ellis led the tally with 5,314 votes...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
arlnow.com
What the election results mean for Missing Middle and minority politics in deep blue Arlington
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Arlington’s Missing Middle housing proposal has aroused plenty of passion, but the strong opposition (and support) only registered a blip in last night’s election results. Democrat incumbent Matt de Ferranti easily won his re-election bid for the Arlington County Board, with 61% of the...
loudounnow.com
Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
Inside Nova
Brescia wins Manassas School Board seat
Sara Brescia, a Republican-backed newcomer, knocked off Democrat-backed incumbent Alex Iqbal for the Manassas School Board, but two other Democrat-endorsed incumbents led the voting Tuesday. With eight of the city’s nine precincts reporting Tuesday and only provisional ballots left out of the official tally, Lisa Anne Stevens led all candidates...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board
With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
Inside Nova
Don Beyer cruises to fifth term in 8th District
Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer cruised to re-election for his fifth term in the 8th District on Tuesday, defeating two challengers. The Associated Press called the race for Beyer at 8:45 p.m. With 85% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m., Beyer had 73.4%. Republican challenger Karina Lipsman had 25.1% and independent Teddy Fikre had 1.5%.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
Inside Nova
InFive: Election 2022 edition
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat after yesterday's general election, she’ll just be representing a new set of people. 4. Wexton wins. Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton won re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District seat on Tuesday,...
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
Inside Nova
All 6 Arlington bond referendums pass easily
Continuing a 40-year tradition, Arlington voters supported all six county bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot, which when sold will add a half-billion dollars to the county government’s indebtedness. Most won by roughly 3-to-1 margins. Arlington voters haven’t turned down a local bond since 1979, when Jimmy Carter...
restonnow.com
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000 residents who voted early — a 66% increase from the last midterm election in 2018 — and about 72,000 votes cast in person on Election Day, as of 10 a.m.
Inside Nova
Survey closes; Arlington board will get data from ranked-choice-voting questionnaire
An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
nbc25news.com
Here's what parents decided in hotly contested US school board races
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Communities across the United States chose who they want leading their school districts during Tuesday's midterm elections. In some hotly contested races, topics such as book banning, gender identity curriculums and transparency were on the line. Here's what voters decided in some of the most closely...
governing.com
Mixed Results for City Initiatives as Local Election Results Trickle In
Muriel Bowser won a third term as mayor of Washington, D.C., by a comfortable margin Tuesday night. Bowser’s victory was more or less a sure thing after she won the primary election in June, but it was still a rare feat for a District politician, last achieved by another “M.B.” Former Mayor Marion Barry was elected to his third consecutive term in 1986, and later, after a brief imprisonment, to a fourth term in 1994.
Inside Nova
InFive: Hurricane Nicole remnants, food poisoning death and governor apology
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has apologized to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over comments he made last month after her husband was attacked with a hammer at their San Francisco home.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Start Election Day
Thanks to Jake for sending from Pleasant Plains/Park View. Thanks to Jared for sending from Mount Pleasant/Columbia Heights:. It had been 6 days since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Make every day of school count for something
Unless things get really bad, snowstorm-wise, Arlington Public Schools does not plan to revert to “virtual” learning during inclement-weather days this winter, but rather rely on the tried and true snow days that have been a staple of childhood for generations. And we find it hard to quibble...
D.C. Elections Board Rejects Silverman’s Procedural Appeal Of Campaign Finance Sanction
The D.C. Board of Elections on Friday night denied a procedural appeal by D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) of a ruling by the Office of Campaign Finance which found she misspent public campaign funds on polling ahead of a Democratic primary race in which she was not a candidate.
