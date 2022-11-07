Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Williamson County sheriff asks for public’s help identifying suspect, vehicle in reported aggravated battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick asks for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and vehicle in an aggravated battery. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Spillway Road approximately one mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery on Saturday, November 5 at about 4:30 a.m.
wish989.com
Carmi Police Seeking Help in Identifying Vehicle Theft Suspect
CARMI – Carmi Police need your help identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft. According to a post on the Carmi Police Facebook page, officers were notified of a vehicle theft from the Walmart parking lot just after 6 Sunday night. The vehicle was a 2007 Chevrolet Surburban,...
wfcnnews.com
Public's help wanted in identifying suspect in aggravated battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in an aggravated battery investigation over the weekend. On Saturday November 5, 2022 at approximately 4:30 a.m., deputies were called to Spillway Road approximately 1 mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports
A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
wrul.com
Schepp Arrested Following Accident On Tuesday
A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.
KFVS12
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
wfcnnews.com
Police: One killed after vehicle slams into overturned truck on I-57
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person is dead after a traffic crash this morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. The accident occurred early this morning around 5:00 a.m. on Interstate 57 northbound around one mile south of the Main Street exit in Marion. Reports indicate a box truck traveling northbound...
KFVS12
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to open firing range for Deer Hunters Sight-in Day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Deer Hunters Sight-in Day is Saturday, November 12 in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range will be open to those who would like to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season. The range will be open to...
KFVS12
Carbondale man facing multiple charges after police pull over stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after police pulled over a stolen vehicle on Sunday evening, November 6. Domonique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no valid driver’s license.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
Two were booked into the White County Jail on Friday. At around 3:20 p.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Colton Shelow near Elm and 4th Street while on his moped. Shelow was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Shelow paid $250 bond and was released.
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 claims life of Kevil man
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left a Kevil man dead and closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the interstate and rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
wrul.com
Griffin Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine
A traffic stop in Crossville resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man who was found to be in possession of meth. At around 9 p.m. on November 4th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol when he observed a black motorcycle traveling on Hammill Street that did not have a working rear tail light. As the Deputy got closer to the motorcycle, he also noticed that there was no registration plate so a traffic stop was conducted. Capeheart made contact with the driver who identified himself as Stanley L Griffin 38 of Superior Avenue. When asked for license and registration he told the Deputy he didn’t have either one. He told the Deputy that his license had been revoked, but did provide a state ID card.
KFVS12
Catching up with newly elected Williamson County sheriff
As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for...
westkentuckystar.com
Charges for Hickman County woman after two-county pursuit
A traffic stop and vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Hickman County woman in Bardwell early Monday morning. Ballard County deputies stopped 39-year-old Michelle McCutchen in Wickliffe, but she reportedly refused to give an ID or exit the vehicle. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle.
DISPATCH: Police car stolen in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — We have received reports that a police cruiser in Posey County has been stolen. Dispatch confirms with us that this did happen Sunday, but are unable to provide us with any more information at this time. We were told Indiana State Police is now handling the case, and are waiting […]
