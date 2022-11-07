Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Swedish Archaeologists Unearth ‘One Of A Kind’ Amulet Of Thor’s Hammer
The amulet was found near a future housing development site where Neolithic and Iron Age artifacts have previously been discovered. A team of archaeologists working in Ysby, Sweden recently discovered what they are calling a “one of its kind” amulet depicting the hammer wielded by the Norse mythological god Thor.
‘Exceptional’ trove of 24 ancient statues found immersed in Tuscan spa
Collection of bronzes dating back 2,300 years sheds light on transition between Etruscans and Romans
Italian Archaeologists Discover ‘Exceptional’ Bronze Statues in Tuscany
Archaeologists in Italy are calling the discovery of more than two dozen preserved bronze statues in the muddy waters of Tuscany “very significant” and “exceptional” for their age and condition. The statues were found in the town of San Casciano dei Bagni in Siena, in the ruins of an ancient Roman bathhouse, Reuters reported Tuesday. The artifacts were found covered by nearly 6,000 bronze, silver and gold coins which aided in their preservation. The archaeologists, who have been exploring the area since 2019, also discovered several other smaller statues alongside the coins and bronze artworks. Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called it...
Smithonian
Archaeologists Unearth Trove of Viking Age Jewelry in Sweden
Archaeologists in Sweden have unearthed a once-in-a-lifetime trove of jewelry dating back an estimated 1,000 years to the Viking Age. Despite their age, the pieces are in near-pristine condition and look like they’re “almost completely new,” says Maria Lingström, one of the archaeologists who made the find, in a statement.
Good News Network
Stunning Ancient Artwork Found at Site Sacked by ISIS: Assyrian Depictions Not Seen For 2,600 Years–LOOK
In April, archeologists working in the ancient Assyrian city of Nineveh which had been destroyed by the Islamic State, uncovered a pulse-quickening discovery—a sealed gateway unknown in any previous excavations or surveys of the site. Carefully opening the door, the archeologists’ eyes fell on a hallway lined with dust...
hypebeast.com
Largely Forgotten Painting Turns Out to Be Genuine Artwork by Rembrandt
For years, experts at The Hague’s Museum Bredius dismissed an oil painting for a true piece by Rembrandt, thinking that it was merely produced by a follower of the Dutch master. First reported by The Guardian, Johanneke Verhave, along with fellow researcher, Jeroen Giltaij, who serves as the chief...
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy’s Etruscan-Roman history
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the...
Lost Rubens painting of Salome could exceed £31m at auction
Salome Presented With the Head of John the Baptist expected to rank among highest-value old master artworks
New exhibition to explore mythology of Alexander the Great
Who was Alexander the Great? And how did this Macedonian general, who died aged just 32, come to conquer an enormous swathe of territory stretching from Greece to modern day Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and even northern India?. The first question we can answer, based on a range of historical sources....
Business Insider
Mondrian painting has been hanging upside down in art galleries for 75 years, art historian says
"New York City 1" by Piet Mondrian has been displayed with the lines thickening at the bottom for 75 years. An art historian told The Guardian that the thickening lines should actually be at the top. The painting will remain upside down to preserve the painting, The Guardian reported. The...
Here is what people in the 19th century imagined the 2000s to be like
A group of artists from the 20th century drew and painted what they thought life in the 21st century would be. French Artist Jean-Marc Cote and other artists from 1899,1900, 1901, and 1910 left behind a collection of paintings and named it, ‘France in the year 2000’, signifying what they thought life would be like in the 2000s.
World
The Picasso paradox: Museums grapple with how to remember the artist’s complicated legacy
"Bust of a smiling woman," 1901, by Pablo Picasso, at the Reina Sofía Museum. Last September, at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain, commemorations ahead of the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death began with a warning:. “Picasso must stop being the Picasso we’ve always known...
AOL Corp
Statues discovered in a Tuscan spring could rewrite the history of art — and the Roman Empire
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
Fstoppers
An Important Photography Lesson
It can be easy to look at top photographers and think that they have simply unattainable levels of skill and natural talent and as such, that a normal person can never reach such heights. However, the truth is a lot more complex than that, and it is something that you should really think about as you grow and mature as a photographer. This excellent video essay discusses why photography is less about skills and more about the time and dedication you put into its pursuit.
“Natural Light” Is the Captivating New Monograph by Contemporary Visual Artist J. John Priola
Pretty posies, foliage arranged seemingly just so around a black void and pink Belladonna sprouting in a barren side yard. At first glance, the photos in J. John Priola’s new book are perhaps simply snapshots of ikebana-like arrangements and Google Street View-style captures of plants surviving against the odds in sometimes rather stark urban settings. Much like the centuries-old Japanese art of flower arranging, his images are spare but deliberate in their construction.
Picasso's first lover more than a victim in Paris expo
Fifty years on from Pablo Picasso's death -- and five years after the #MeToo movement started highlighting celebrities' abuse of women -- a new exhibition in Paris focuses on one of the early partners of the controversial artist. The Montmartre Museum exhibition is the first of several planned around Paris for the anniversary of Picasso's death on April 8. ls/er/jj/imm
psychologytoday.com
The Chemistry of Love
I mentioned in a recent post that I like opera. That entry was a comment on jealousy, which features quite often in operatic dramas. There are a number of other psychological themes found in opera, amongst them the curious idea that one person could make another fall in love with them by giving them a love potion. There is a love potion in Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and in Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), as the title itself suggests. Predictably, love elixirs create all sorts of awful difficulties for the characters in these stories.
psychologytoday.com
Games Master Manipulators Play: Paramoralisms
Paramoralisms are moral-sounding statements that seek to blame, manipulate, or mislead. Paramoralisms are a form of gaslighting. Psychiatrist Andrew M. Lobaczewski originated the term while studying the nature of political evil. For the first two years of high school, I attended a fundamentalist Christian academy. After my sophomore year—which I...
Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami review – lessons in simplicity
Haruki Murakami is not one for getting out and about much. Famously, the Japanese’s novelist’s day consists of running, writing, listening to jazz and going to bed at nine o’clock. He doesn’t waste his time getting gussied up for television appearances or prize-giving shindigs; the organisers of literary festivals are used to having their invitations politely declined.
An American Art Critic’s 70-Year Love Affair With Rome
The New York–born critic and photographer Milton Gendel (1918–2018) lived in Rome for the last 70 years of his life, a quiet man observing the international swirl of artists, writers, aristocrats, and socialites of which he was himself a part—not to mention the ordinary hubbub of Roman life. Gendel died in 2018, not long before his 100th birthday. He would always say, of his seven decades in Rome, that he was “just passing through,” but his various homes in the city became a hub for figures including Antonia Fraser and Iris Origo to Princess Margaret and the collector Mimi Pecci Blunt. While personally unobtrusive, he was a shrewd listener, seemed to know everyone, and found his way everywhere. Gendel left behind tens of thousands of photographs and 10 million words of diary entries chronicling the cultural and social scene at the intersection of the American Century and la dolce vita. A collection of Gendel’s words and pictures, excerpted below, will be published tomorrow.
