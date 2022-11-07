ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Ramsey Offers Stinging Criticism of Rams Offense After Loss to Bucs

By Joseph Salvador
 2 days ago

The star cornerback ripped his teammates after a narrow defeat at Tampa Bay.

The Rams suffered a catastrophic collapse on Sunday, losing to the Bucs, 16-13, in the game’s final seconds. After the game, Los Angeles star Jalen Ramsey didn’t hold back and bluntly criticized his team’s offense for failing to seal the game in its final moments.

“The defense should not have had to go back on the field. Simple,” Ramsey said after the loss, per NFL.com . “Gotta have some dogs who are gonna go get it. We shouldn’t come to the sideline after a big stop like that and our coaches or the other side or whoever telling us, ‘We gonna to need y’all one more time. We gonna to need y’all one more time.’ Like what the f---? We just made a big stop, turnover on downs, with a minute and some change left and no timeouts for nobody.

“Gotta have some dogs who are like, man, f--- all that, we are going to end this game right now,”he continued. “Good stop. We are going to end the game for y’all. We gotta play off each other in that sense. You know what I mean? That’s what I mean by we should not have had to go out there. It is what it is. It ain’t the first time that this has happened. This has happened multiple times this year, really. S---.”

The Rams were able to keep the Buccaneers out of the end zone until the game’s final minute, but the offense couldn’t score points on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter while holding a lead. Importantly, the Rams offense went three-and-out in the game’s final minutes, which left Tom Brady and the Buccaneers enough time for the winning drive. Brady then led Tampa Bay on a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive in the final minute.

Mnomad13
2d ago

1:52 left, Rams run three running plays, turn the ball over, with just under a minute left. Pathetic, unimaginative, play calling, McVey. 🤬

