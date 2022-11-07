Read full article on original website
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Police: Alabama homeowner shoots apparent home invasion suspect
Police believe an Alabama homeowner shot a home invasion suspect, who then went to a nearby gas station where police found him suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported Birmingham area hospital where he died. Birmingham Police were called to a home invasion at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday morning...
‘I just wanna know where he is’: Bessemer mother pleads for information on missing son
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — When Denise Jefferson was asked to talk about her son, she started by saying, “he was a quiet, kind person.” She described Ricardo Carlos Jefferson as a 39-year-old man who kept to himself and usually stayed at home. When he would go out with friends or on his own, he’d come […]
wbrc.com
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
Warrants issued for man who allegedly committed burglaries in Shelby County
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has issued warrants for a man who allegedly committed four burglaries in the Greystone area. Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan, 20, of Santiago, Chile has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft of property by the Shelby County District Attorney’s […]
Justin Lett’s brother says ‘Murderham’ shares blame for slaying: ‘Being a decent human ... gets you killed’
A medical supplies salesman whose bullet-riddled body was found in a north Birmingham alley in 2018 thought he was getting into a rideshare when he climbed into the vehicle of a man who killed him instead. Justin Lett, 28, was killed on Mother’s Day more than four years ago as...
Hoover capital murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals after weeks on the run
A second suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment was taken into custody Wednesday morning. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force captured An’ton Je’ho Ram Lewis, 20, about 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive, said Hoover police Lt. Daniel Lowe.
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Birmingham woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was injured when the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:29 p.m. She was transported to DCH, where she was […]
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Remains of Columbiana man missing since 2018 located in Shelby County
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — The remains of a missing Columbiana man who has been missing since 2018 were located in Shelby County on Nov. 3, 2022. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing from the Columbiana area of Shelby County on Dec. 31, 2018. The […]
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD hosts surprise 50th anniversary party for longtime officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Butch Boackle is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Birmingham Police Department. BPD hosted a surprise anniversary celebration for Boackle on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It clearly wasn't a surprise party Officer Boackle was expecting either. In fact, he had to be coaxed in to walking through the door of his 50th anniversary party.
Trussville Clay Road re-open following brush fire
UPDATE: Trussville Clay Road re-open following a brush fire earlier today. From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville […]
Suspect charged in deadly shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS; police say killing likely drug related
A Birmingham man is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of another in the parking lot of CVS in Homewood. Brennon Jabree Dinatale is charged in the Oct. 29 slaying of 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek. Investigators said the evidence suggest the killing was drug related. Homewood police Sgt....
Brush fire on Trussville Clay Road has closed roadway
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A small brush fire between Happy Hallow and Green Drive on Trussville Clay Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, has caused the road to be closed. Trussville Fire and Rescue is on the scene extinguishing the fire. Trussville Police Department is also assisting with traffic control. The road will […]
californiaexaminer.net
Bullet-riddled Car Spotted In Eastern Jefferson County With Deceased Teen Inside
The death of a young guy in a car accident on Sunday night in Pinson has prompted an inquiry. According to Lt. Joni Money, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to the junction of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.
Birmingham man struck, killed on I-65 South
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in an Interstate 65 South crash on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was a pedestrian walking in a travel lane on Interstate 65 South at Green Springs Avenue South when […]
