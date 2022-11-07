Read full article on original website
Girls Volleyball Non-Public semifinals: Results, photos & featured coverage, Nov. 9
3-Morris Catholic 2, 2-St. Mary (Ruth.) 1 ( 22-25, 25-23, 25-18) No. 1 Immaculate Heart 2, Union Catholic 0 (25-20, 25-11) No. 2 Paul VI 2, No. 13 Donovan Catholic 0 (25-13, 25-13) Wednesday, Nov. 9. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Non-Public, Group A. 1-Immaculate Heart 2, 4-Union Catholic 0 -...
WFMZ-TV Online
PIAA boys soccer, field hockey opening round
Southern Lehigh boys soccer, Northwestern Lehigh field hockey ousted in PIAA opening round. PIAA playoffs beginning all across the Keystone state on Tuesday. For the local area, several teams starting their march towards a state title.
Westfield girls volleyball captures first North 2 Group 4 sectional title
WESTFIELD – Westfield High School’s girls volleyball team won their first-ever North 2 Group 4 title Tuesday and ended a hex doing it. The Blue Devils lost in the section final the last two seasons to Skyland Conference heavyweights Ridge and North Hunterdon. In fact, the Blue Devils had their season ended in...
PIAA playoffs: Follow the action from soccer, field hockey, volleyball, state championships
The fall season is winding down, and teams are down to their final four games. A win in those four games, will, of course, result in a state championship. The PIAA state tournament is underway in soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Follow the path of the Courier/Intell teams in the tournament, from the first round to the final in Mechanicsburg (that's right, no more giant chocolate bars for states going to the final).
Wallenpaupack Area girls tennis team celebrates another stellar campaign
HAWLEY — When all was said and done with the regular season of girls tennis in the Lackawanna League, Wallenpaupack Area had carved out a 12-2 record for a third-place finish. Overall, the Lady Bucks were 13-3 when you add in a few non-league matches that helped them earn...
Girls Volleyball: Delaware Valley wins SJ1 title in three sets against Point Beach
Top-seeded Delaware Valley defeated second-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in three sets, 24-26, 25-23, 25-11, to win the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball South Jersey, Group 1 sectional tournament in Frenchtown. Delaware Valley (17-9) will play the Central Jersey, Group 1 winner, Dayton, in the Group final on Thursday in Springfield....
High school football scoreboard: Sectional finals, third round across North Jersey
Follow up-to-the-minute score updates from all of the high school football public sectional final and non-public quarterfinal games across Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. Thursday North 1, Group 4...
