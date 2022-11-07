The fall season is winding down, and teams are down to their final four games. A win in those four games, will, of course, result in a state championship. The PIAA state tournament is underway in soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Follow the path of the Courier/Intell teams in the tournament, from the first round to the final in Mechanicsburg (that's right, no more giant chocolate bars for states going to the final).

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO