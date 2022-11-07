ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

The fall 2022 Junior CEO Business Launch

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XHta_0j1wHaj300

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber invites the public to support the community’s youngest CEOs at the Junior CEO Business Launch at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each Junior CEO cohort attends five virtual workshops that prepare them to launch their business.

Educational sessions included topics such as business fundamentals, marketing, customer service, money management, and safe food handling procedures.

The program was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber to administer the program locally.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition

The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family house sells for $2.7 million in Templeton

The spacious and recently built property located in the 2900 block of Warm Springs Lane in Templeton was sold on Oct. 24, 2022 for $2,730,000, or $800 per square foot. The house built in 2014 has an interior space of 3,414 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
TEMPLETON, CA
News Channel 3-12

Three new businesses open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif.– Atascadero residents can add a new candle shop, Mexican restaurant, and Peruvian coffee shop to their daily routine as three new businesses open in El Camino Real. The post Three new businesses open in Atascadero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family house sells for $1.6 million in Paso Robles

A spacious house built in 2005 located in the 600 block of Amanda Way in Paso Robles has a new owner. The 3,488-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 24, 2022. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $466 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.3-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy