Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?
From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
Supreme Isn't Really the Final Boss in 'Sonic Frontiers'
After years of waiting from fans, Sonic Frontiers is finally here. The title is the first new game in the long-running SEGA series in more than five years, bringing together Sonic fans for another adventure with the famous blue hedgehog. Those who rushed through the title have already seen the...
dexerto.com
Viral Modern Warfare 2 TikTok reveals crazy XP glitch to level up fast
A new viral TikTok video has exposed a Modern Warfare 2 glitch that allows players to rack up unholy amounts of XP in Infinity Ward’s recently released title. After months of fan anticipation and excitement, Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped globally on October 28. While many...
dotesports.com
Fastest ways to level up your Modern Warfare 2 rank
In Call of Duty, your profile rank is the progression path you must follow to unlock all the perks, equipment, class features, killstreaks, and weapons you’ll need to make up your custom classes. In Modern Warfare 2, players can level up all the way up to rank 55, which...
Iron Man VR proves why PS VR2 games will always look better than Quest
There's no arguing that wireless VR is the most comfortable experience but, if graphics are most important to you, PS VR2 will be king.
eyeofthetigernews.com
Modern Warfare 2: Same format, same disappointment
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is considered to be the cream of the crop for Call of Duty fans since its release in 2009, and it’s regarded so highly for good reason. It’s one of the best games the franchise has to offer with one of the best campaigns and a great multiplayer. It’s among my favorite Call of Duty games. So the second entry in the brand new Modern Warfare series has a lot to live up to, especially since it has the same name. But does it live up?
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
Digital Trends
God of War Ragnorok: best skills in the game
Even barehanded, Kartos is a force to be reckoned with. Starting off in God of War Ragnarok, he is far from unarmed, however. Picking up where the last game left off, Kratos retains his trusty Leviathan Axe, as well as his old Blades of Chaos, to hack, slash, and smash any gods or monsters that threaten him or his son. For whatever reason, though, he has lost all the skills with those weapons he picked up in his first Norse adventure.
dotesports.com
How to get weapon charms in Modern Warfare 2
In almost all FPS titles, players are allowed to customize their guns with crazy skins, stickers, and weapon charms. Customizing your weapons allows you to express yourself. Once your skin has an awesome sticker on it, you one-tap someone from across the map and do it in style. In Modern Warfare 2, you can easily decorate most weapons, meaning there’s style to each kill.
Polygon
Don’t sleep on God of War Ragnarök’s powerful modded skills
God of War Ragnarök’s skill tree is kind of like a to-do list. In Santa Monica Studio’s action game — out now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 — you unlock skills the traditional way: by earning XP and then spending it. But nearly every skill you get can be upgraded a second time by applying a perk called a mod token, giving that skill a stat boost.
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
IGN
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Official Release Date Trailer
Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023. Check out the latest trailer to see the characters, gameplay, and more, and get ready to join Lloyd and friends on their adventure in this RPG remaster.
IGN
Valkryie Elysium - Official Free Update Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Valkryie Elysium to see the new content available for the game as part of the free update, including new challenges and more. In Valkyrie Elysium's free update, become Hilde and master another style of combat in Hilde’s Vengeance, or take on new challenges and try your hand at the fiendish Seraphic Gate. The update is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
geeksaroundglobe.com
How to Port Games to Consoles?
The world of video games offers a fantastic relaxation to the players and many look for playing on multiple platforms, especially consoles. While the process takes a lot of time and effort, and involves legal hassles as well, the results are certainly rewarding. A fair question that most gaming enthusiasts...
ComicBook
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
The Best Gaming Mouse Will Increase Speed and Accuracy Across Your Favorite Games
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. A good gaming mouse can often be the difference between victory and defeat when it comes to PC gaming. While a lot of players will be mostly focused on getting the best gaming keyboards, the mouse is just as important. Of course, a gaming mouse differs greatly from an office mouse, and it requires a different approach as a result. You’ll be looking for faster movements more often than not, probably extra buttons and often a switch of some kind that allows you...
Games like Fallout Shelter to keep you trundling through the wasteland
Keep on surviving with the best games like Fallout Shelter
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Is Getting a Dynamic Control Scheme Meant to 'Help Button Mashers Excel'
Street Fighter 6 will be getting a new Dynamic Controls option that is meant to "help button masher excel." As reported by Game Informer, we already knew Street Fighter 6 would be getting a Modern control option that simplifies certain attacks into a single button press, but this third option - Dynamic Controls - looks to accomplish something more for a different type of player.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0