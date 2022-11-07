According to a recent announcement, Summers County ARH Pharmacy is now available. The new service is located on the first floor of the Summers County ARH Rural Health Clinic, which sits beside the ER. The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Additionally, it will be closed from 12:30 until 1 p.m. daily for lunch. Curbside service is available.

The address for the pharmacy is 115 Summers Hospital Road. For more information, call 304-466-7330.

The post Summers ARH gains pharmacy appeared first on The Hinton News .