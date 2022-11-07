Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip
In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
Wonder Man Is Heading To The MCU, And An A+ DC Star Has Been Cast In The Role
The MCU has recruited some major DC talent to play its Wonder Man.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
thedigitalfix.com
Original Ahsoka star won’t appear in upcoming Star Wars series
You’d think that voicing the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for over 14 years across various animated series would earn you a role in the live-action Star Wars series based on said hero. But you’d be wrong, as it turns out Ashley Eckstein will not be a part of the Ahsoka release date.
Shawn Levy Developing a ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Shawn Levy, the prolific director and producer behind Free Guy and Stranger Things, is headed to the Star Wars galaxy. The filmmaker is developing a feature for Lucasfilm, possibly to direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unclear when this project could happen. Levy has a full plate, and is on board to direct the upcoming third Deadpool movie for Marvel Studios. That feature, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has a release date of Nov. 8, 2024. As a producer, he and his 21 Laps also have the final episodes of Stranger Things coming up, with the fifth season...
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
BET
Ryan Coogler Explains What Happened To Daniel Kaluuya’s Character W'Kabi In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With only days to go til the release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, Ryan Coogler is revealing why one of the characters from the initial Marvel film isn’t making an appearance in the sequel. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Coogler shared that W’Kabi (played by Daniel Kaluuya) won’t...
Men's Health
Lupita Nyong’o Was Initally ‘Frustrated’ Reading the Wakanda Forever Script
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o had some initial concerns with her character's journey in Wakanda Forever. The sequel will see Nyong'o's Nakia and all other characters grappling with the loss of King T'Challa aka...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is a Hit With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, Marvel Studios' latest movie sits at 90% on the Tomatometer. A number of the takes have been complimentary to the tributes to Chadwick Boseman. Despite its superhero pedigree, Ryan Coogler's movie is a bit more somber than some of the reviewers expected coming into the theater. Despite the heavy emotions, most of them came away feeling good about their experience and wanted to see where the MCU would be headed next. You can check out what Rotten Tomatoes had to say down below.
TODAY.com
Angela Bassett: 'Black Panther' sequel would make Chadwick Boseman proud
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11 with one glaring absence. Chadwick Boseman played King T’Challa, who transforms into the Black Panther, in the first movie from 2018. He died of colon cancer two years later at the age of 43. Angela Bassett played T’Challa's mother, Ramonda (affectionally called...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Matrix Star Joins The Acolyte
Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix franchise, is coming to the Star Wars universe in The Acolyte. Lucasfilm announced yesterday that it had begun production on The Acolyte, a mystery-thriller set during the twilight years of Star Wars' High Republic era. Along with that announcement, Lucasfilm also confirmed the rest of the cast joining previously announced series lead Amanda Stenberg in the Disney+ show. The list of stars included Moss in an undisclosed role. Audiences know Moss best for playing Trinity in The Matrix movies, which she reprised after a 21 years hiatus in the 2018 sequel The Matrix Resurrections. She also played Jen Hogarth in Marvel's Netflix shows starting with Jessica Jones.
ComicBook
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
EXCLUSIVE: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o & Danai Gurira Reveal The Journey To Film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was A Emotional
As expected, the journey to deliver Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was emotional for its cast.
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
Letitia Wright stuns as she shows off her trim figure in a crystal-embellished gown at the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Letitia Wright looked absolutely incredible as she graced the red carpet at the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London on Thursday. The actress, 29, wowed as she showed off her figure in a black crystal-embellished dress. Letitia, who was born in Guyana, stars in the film as...
TVLine Items: Kimmel to Host Oscars, Supernatural Vet to Walker and More
Jimmy Kimmel will return to the Oscars stage to host the 95th Academy Awards, airing live Sunday, March 12, 2023 on ABC. The late-night host last oversaw the ceremony five years ago in 2018, in addition to hosting in 2017. (For those in need of a memory refresher, this year’s hosts were Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.) “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no,'” Kimmel said in a statement. Ready for some...
Ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever,’ This Special-Edition ‘Black Panther’ Blu-Ray Is Available for $7
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Marvel fans waiting for the upcoming Black Panther sequel don’t have to wait much longer, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially hits theaters this weekend. The new film finds the Wakandan kingdom in mourning after the death of T’Challa, whose character was written out of the film after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The remaining warriors are left to defend their land from mysterious invading forces in the new film. One of Marvel’s tent-pole franchises, Wakanda Forever will officially conclude Marvel...
