markerzone.com
DON CHERRY GIVES AUSTON MATTHEWS ADVICE AFTER REFUSING TO FIGHT
The story of Auston Matthews and the Philadelphia Flyers from the other night is no big secret. Matthews and Flyers forward Travis Konecny started jawing back and forth, and it led to a scrum in which the former refused to participate. Seemingly getting amusement all the while. Retired tough guy...
Detroit Red Wings lose to Montreal Canadiens in shootout, 3-2: Game thread replay
Game 13: Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
ESPN
Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT, win 8th straight
TORONTO -- — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Tuesday night for their eighth straight win. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, which has won 12 of 14...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
ESPN
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings
DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
NBC Sports
Caps' Laviolette wins 723rd career game, 8th most in NHL history
WASHINGTON — With the Capitals’ 5-4 decision over the Edmonton Oilers, Peter Laviolette claimed his 723rd career win to move into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time leaderboard for the most regular-season wins by a head coach in NHL history. “I’ll be honest, the win tonight...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 9th – Including Vancouver Canucks vs Montreal Canadiens
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Vancouver Canucks vs Montreal Canadiens.
Yardbarker
Canucks president Jim Rutherford addressed accountability during team’s struggles
Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford appeared on Canucks Central with Sportsnet 650 radio hosts Dan Riccio and Satiar Shah on Monday to speak about his team’s 3–6–3 start to the 2022–23 regular season. Rutherford didn’t mince words about his dissatisfaction with what he’s...
NBC Sports
Kuemper has rare off night in Capitals’ loss to Penguins
WASHINGTON — He only allowed three goals, but Darcy Kuemper’s performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night was one to forget. Kuemper, 32, has been one of the Capitals’ best players through the first almost-month of the season, entering the game with .919 save percentage and 2.42 goals against average. With the team’s skaters picking up a new injury or two every week, he’s kept the Capitals (6-7-2) afloat in the Metropolitan Division with some spectacular play in net.
Yardbarker
Onus on Gerard Gallant to Get Rangers Going
The New York Rangers have had a rollercoaster start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They sit at 6-4-3 but already have demonstrated their streakiness, losing four in a row before a three-game win streak. Gerard Gallant’s group has been the model of inconsistency, and the bench boss needs to correct their mistakes for the Rangers to string together more victories than defeats.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row. Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
theScore
Boudreau: Rutherford's critical comments should motivate Canucks
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau defended his team, and himself, on Tuesday after president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford made some highly critical comments Monday. Rutherford took aim at the team's structure, stating that its run-and-gun style isn't sustainable long term. Rutherford added he didn't like the Canucks' training...
Canadiens to place forward Rem Pitlick on waivers
The Montreal Canadiens have too many forwards. Even with Evgenii Dadonov on injured reserve, the team was still carrying 14 legitimate NHL options. The team has been exploring trade options for some of the bigger names, but to this point, nothing has materialized. Monday, they’ll reduce the number by at least one.
