ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tonyspicks.com

Bellarmine Knights vs Louisville Cardinals 11/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Bellarmine Knights will go up against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their final game of the previous season, the Bellarmine Knights faced Jacksonville on the floor and prevailed 77-72. Bellarmine finished the contest with a 50.0% field goal percentage (25 of 50) and 12 of 25 made 3-pointers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer falls in PKs to UCA in ASUN semifinals

CONWAY, Ark. — The score at the end of regulation and two overtimes was the same. And so was the result in the penalty kick shootout. Unfortunately, the Bellarmine University men's soccer team was on the wrong end of the PKs outcome this time. On Monday night in the...
CONWAY, AR
The Crunch Zone

Time & TV Announced for Louisville vs. NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 19. Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced) NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN. Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. Bellarmine: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

The Louisville Cardinals and the Bellarmine Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Bellarmine was on the positive side of .500 (20-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Bowl Projections 11/8

Louisville Football is bowl eligible and with 3 games remaining it’s time to begin looking at where the experts believe the Cards will be slotted in the bowl picture. Brett McMurphy (Action Network): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs. Oregon State. Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
bellarmine.edu

Fr. Joseph Voor, founding Psychology chair and priest for 72 years, dies

Father Joseph H. Voor, Bellarmine’s first chair of Psychology and a priest in the Archdiocese of Louisville for 72 years, died on Nov. 6. He was 97. Frequently mentioned by alumni as a professor who made a difference in their lives, Fr. Voor taught at Bellarmine from 1956 to 1975. He was the college’s first Psychology professor and then founding chair of the Psychology Department. During his time at Bellarmine, nearly 20 percent of the Psychology graduates went on to earn doctorates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL students react to viral video of racist attack at UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are speaking out after the racist viral video of University of Kentucky freshman Kylah Spring being assaulted by student Sophia Rosing. UK said students of color make up 16% of their undergrad classes. UofL’s campus is more diverse with 30.3% undergrads of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy