The Louisville Cardinals and the Bellarmine Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Bellarmine was on the positive side of .500 (20-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO