Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
University of Cincinnati News Record
Women's basketball drops season opener to Louisville, looks ahead to early-season slate
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team got their 2022-23 season underway on Monday night against a tough opponent, the No. 7 University of Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The Cardinals beat the Bearcats 87-68. Louisville was led by guard Hailey Van Lith, a member...
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Louisville’s brutal opener, Jaylen Clark, Kansas may not be traditional Kansas
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Louisville Comeback Falls Short, Cards Drop Season-Opener vs. Bellarmine
The Cardinals dug themselves an early hole, and Kenny Payne's debut is spoiled by the Knights.
Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 67-66 Loss vs. Bellarmine
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Mike James and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after their loss to the Knights:
Kenny Payne 'Pleased' with Kamari Lands' Early Growth
The true freshman forward was the Cardinals' highest ranked recruit in the Class of 2022.
Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Bellarmine
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
tonyspicks.com
Bellarmine Knights vs Louisville Cardinals 11/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Bellarmine Knights will go up against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their final game of the previous season, the Bellarmine Knights faced Jacksonville on the floor and prevailed 77-72. Bellarmine finished the contest with a 50.0% field goal percentage (25 of 50) and 12 of 25 made 3-pointers.
bellarmine.edu
Men's soccer falls in PKs to UCA in ASUN semifinals
CONWAY, Ark. — The score at the end of regulation and two overtimes was the same. And so was the result in the penalty kick shootout. Unfortunately, the Bellarmine University men's soccer team was on the wrong end of the PKs outcome this time. On Monday night in the...
The Crunch Zone
Time & TV Announced for Louisville vs. NC State
The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 19. Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced) NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network. Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN. Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30...
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. Bellarmine: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Louisville Cardinals and the Bellarmine Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Bellarmine was on the positive side of .500 (20-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
The Crunch Zone
Bowl Projections 11/8
Louisville Football is bowl eligible and with 3 games remaining it’s time to begin looking at where the experts believe the Cards will be slotted in the bowl picture. Brett McMurphy (Action Network): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs. Oregon State. Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs....
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
bellarmine.edu
Fr. Joseph Voor, founding Psychology chair and priest for 72 years, dies
Father Joseph H. Voor, Bellarmine’s first chair of Psychology and a priest in the Archdiocese of Louisville for 72 years, died on Nov. 6. He was 97. Frequently mentioned by alumni as a professor who made a difference in their lives, Fr. Voor taught at Bellarmine from 1956 to 1975. He was the college’s first Psychology professor and then founding chair of the Psychology Department. During his time at Bellarmine, nearly 20 percent of the Psychology graduates went on to earn doctorates.
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Wave 3
UofL students react to viral video of racist attack at UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students are speaking out after the racist viral video of University of Kentucky freshman Kylah Spring being assaulted by student Sophia Rosing. UK said students of color make up 16% of their undergrad classes. UofL’s campus is more diverse with 30.3% undergrads of...
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
Election 2022: Results from Kentucky
Follow along our with election night coverage for the latest updates on both Kentucky and Louisville races.
Comments / 0