Read full article on original website
Related
1061thecorner.com
Council votes on extending Rogers contract through end of 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – It’s on the consent agenda, so City Council tonight will likely extend the contract of interim City Manager Michael Rogers through the end of 2023. City Council had already extended the contract with what is really the Robert Bobb Group first through June of this year, then until December. Tonight, Council votes to extend the contract through December 31, 2023.
1061thecorner.com
Albemarle man pleads guilty to robbery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An Albemarle County man pled guilty yesterday to breaking into a private home while armed in October 2021. Traevon Gray, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. At sentencing, Gray faces up to 20 years in prison. “The Department of Justice prioritizes the...
1061thecorner.com
CPD charges hit-and-run driver in High Street bicyclist incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have arrested a 31-year old Orange man in connection with the viral video showing a biker hit on High Street. City Police say their Traffic Unit has been able to identify 31-year old John Dean Sherwin as the apparent driver of an SUV that hit cyclist Kenyon Barnes — seemingly purposeful — on East High Street the afternoon of October 18th. Barnes was knocked into a shrub and was not seriously injured.
1061thecorner.com
Virginia Women’s Basketball Hosts UMBC Thursday Night Live on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) hosts UMBC (1-0) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. All Virginia Women’s...
Comments / 0