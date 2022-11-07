Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after dominating Indiana?
The Nittany Lions are 7-2 on the season.
Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination
Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
What College Football Playoff chair Boo Corrigan said about Michigan football
Thanks to both a dominant win over Rutgers on Saturday, as well as Clemson and Tennessee losing, Michigan football moved up to No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. But was it simply because teams ahead of the Wolverines lost or was it because the maize and blue asserted themselves?
Ohio State basketball season opener vs. Robert Morris: How to watch, listen, and stream the game Sunday
Are you ready for this? We don’t blame you if the Ohio State basketball season kind of snuck up on you with the run the Buckeye football team is making on the gridiron this fall, but we’re here to get you back on track. The Buckeyes have already...
CFB Week 11 ATS: Can Sean Clifford and Penn State make history against Maryland?
247Sports' Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer give their predictions on the week 11 matchup between Maryland and Penn State.
Penn State-Rutgers TV channel announced; game time to be determined after Saturday's games
The final details of Penn State’s November schedule continue to come together as the end of the 2022 season gets closer and closer, but it's still incomplete. Penn State will face Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Nov. 19 in a contest that will be televised on Big Ten Network, and it will kick off at either noon or 3:30 p.m., according to Penn State. The kick time will be announced after the conclusion of this weekend's games.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: Michigan State's bonkers schedule and more from across the league
Michigan State has played 1 game this season, an 18-point victory over Northern Arizona Monday night. The bad news: The easy portion of the Spartans’ non-conference schedule might now be over, because the rest of the slate is a bonkers string of college basketball blue bloods. If it’s not the country’s most-difficult schedule, it’s certainly in the top handful.
Cheeks leads Robert Morris over Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49
Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49. Cheeks was 8 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Colonials (1-1). Josh Corbin scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and Jackson Last finished with 10 points. JoJo France had 23...
Remembering 2002: Holy Buckeye win at Purdue remains one of OSU's greatest ever
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the fall, we will share articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We will share a look at several of the notable games that team played along the way. Today, we look back at one of the most important plays and wins in...
‘Our time is now’: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan ‘well aware’ of looming Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team enters the closing stretch of the 2022 regular season with all of its goals squarely in sight. The Wolverines have achieved the first of their four objectives: They beat Michigan State. The remaining three: Beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten and then win the National Championship.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Running game issues; College Football Playoff rankings
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen joined Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Wednesday. Steve joined show host Mark Rogers as well as Tony Gerdeman from Buckeye Huddle for a one-hour discussion of Ohio State football. The panel discussed Ohio State's win over Northwestern, including the team's latest struggles in running the football....
CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State
The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
Penn State moves up in College Football Playoff rankings entering stretch run
Penn State moved up slightly in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings after it routed Indiana on the road last weekend. The Nittany Lions check in at No. 14 in the latest rankings, which were released Tuesday in a televised show on ESPN. Penn State was ranked No. 15 in the first edition of the rankings released last week.
Comments / 0