Wisconsin State

247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Penn State-Rutgers TV channel announced; game time to be determined after Saturday's games

The final details of Penn State’s November schedule continue to come together as the end of the 2022 season gets closer and closer, but it's still incomplete. Penn State will face Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Nov. 19 in a contest that will be televised on Big Ten Network, and it will kick off at either noon or 3:30 p.m., according to Penn State. The kick time will be announced after the conclusion of this weekend's games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

B1G basketball notebook: Michigan State's bonkers schedule and more from across the league

Michigan State has played 1 game this season, an 18-point victory over Northern Arizona Monday night. The bad news: The easy portion of the Spartans’ non-conference schedule might now be over, because the rest of the slate is a bonkers string of college basketball blue bloods. If it’s not the country’s most-difficult schedule, it’s certainly in the top handful.
EAST LANSING, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cheeks leads Robert Morris over Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49

Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49. Cheeks was 8 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Colonials (1-1). Josh Corbin scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and Jackson Last finished with 10 points. JoJo France had 23...
247Sports

CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State

The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
COLUMBUS, OH

