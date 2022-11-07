Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont students to take new state test in the spring
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students in grades three to nine will be taking a new state exam in 2023. Annual testing, in addition to regular in class exams, helps educators and state leaders keep track of how Vermont students are achieving in the classroom. Cognia is replacing the Smarter Balanced Assessment, or the SBAC.
WCAX
Becca Balint live in WCAX studio on House victory
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day. Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5...
WCAX
Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer. With 53% of the vote counted, Pieciak was leading by a 64% margin and declared victory. Pieciak, the former commissioner for the Department of Financial Regulation, will fill the open seat left by Vermont...
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
St. Albans' New Hard'ack Pool Makes a Splash — Even in the Winter
Early on a chilly morning in late October, three cars sat in the otherwise empty parking lot of the Hard'ack Recreation Area in St. Albans. In a few short months, maybe even weeks, the lot would be full, and the echo of chirping crickets would give way to the clatter of sledders, skiers and snowboarders on Aldis Hill, a popular winter destination for Franklin County families.
WCAX
Copeland Hanzas sails to victory in Vt. secretary of state race
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas will become Vermont’s next secretary of state after defeating Republican H. Brooke Paige Tuesday. Copeland Hanzas secured 65% of the vote over Paige. The Democrat has lived in Vermont nearly all her life and served in the Legislature for...
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Countdown to rifle season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rifle deer season gets underway on Saturday after what officials have said has been a successful bow season so far. Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Nick Fortin for an update on how the 2022 deer season is going and what to expect in the coming weeks.
WCAX
Clark wins Vt. attorney general contest
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Charity Clark won the race for Vermont attorney general Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the position. Clark received 65% of the vote over her Republican challenger Michael Tagliavia. Clark has worked in the attorney general’s office for the last eight years, most recently...
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
WCAX
New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses. It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house. They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and...
WCAX
Hassan victory speech
Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer. Becca Balint has claimed victory and will become the first woman to serve on Vermont’s Congressional delegation. Scott declares victory in race for Vermont governor. Updated: 8 hours ago. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has won his fourth,...
WCAX
Do near identical outcomes in Vermont political races show level of partisan divide?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrats claimed victory in seven of eight statewide races in Vermont, and four of those races had almost identical outcomes. One expert we talked with says those results illustrate where the partisan divide is drawn in Vermont. Charity Clark took to the stage at the Democratic...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Election results 2022: See live results
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters made a number of crucial decisions to make on Election Day, as six of their eight statewide offices are up for a vote this year. Among those races, Vermonters will have to decide who they want to be the state's lone congressional representative after current Rep. Peter Welch chose to run for Sen. Patrick Leahy's U.S. Senate seat.
WCAX
NH to see money from multistate settlements in Experian breach
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
WCAX
Sanders: An election of huge consequence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be among countless others around the country Tuesday night closely watching the election returns that have the potential to reshape Congress. Speaking outside his polling location in Burlington Tuesday, Sanders said it will be an “election of huge consequence.”. “What’s...
Rare Bear Attack in Vermont Stopped Thanks to a Heavy-Duty Flashlight
A Vermont resident is currently in recovery after she says she experienced a bear attack outside of her condominium complex. According to Brattleboro Reformer, Sarah Dietl was out with her dog for a walk on Wednesday (November 2nd). The dog chased a cub up a tree, which caused the mama bear to attack Dietl. The 43-year-old woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, which has been deemed rare. There have only four bear attacks in Vermont and this is the second one to occur in 2022.
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
53-year-old Mass. hunter found dead in Pittsburg, New Hampshire
A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts died Monday evening after feeling unwell while out for a hunt with friends, according to authorities in New Hampshire. The man — whose identity is being withheld — had gone hunting in Pittsburg, N.H., in the area of the Coon Brook Bog Road when he stayed behind at the car while his friends went on without him. When they returned hours later, they found him dead in an incident that N.H. Fish and Game Conservation described Monday as not appearing suspicious.
