1061thecorner.com
Survey respondents hugely familiar with Meriwether Lewis in school name examination
IVY (WINA) – Ninety-four percent of respondents to an Albemarle schools naming committee survey are familiar with Meriwether Lewis… the “Lewis” of the Lewis & Clark expedition… for whom an Ivy elementary school is named. Meriwether Lewis Elementary is the next of the schools whose names are being considered if they are appropriate for new school name standards set in the past year. A survey for a committee studying the name got 421 responses… including more than 200 county schools parents and employees, 148 community members, and 51 students.
Albemarle man pleads guilty to robbery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An Albemarle County man pled guilty yesterday to breaking into a private home while armed in October 2021. Traevon Gray, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery. At sentencing, Gray faces up to 20 years in prison. “The Department of Justice prioritizes the...
Virginia Women’s Basketball Hosts UMBC Thursday Night Live on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) hosts UMBC (1-0) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. All Virginia Women’s...
Virginia Opens Season With 73-61 Victory Over NCCU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the first-ever meeting between Virginia (1-0) and North Carolina Central (0-1), it was the Cavaliers who came up victorious, 73-61, in their 2022-23 season opener at John Paul Jones Arena Monday night (Nov. 7). Virginia knocked down 11 3-pointers, which tied for the most made 3s by the Cavaliers in a single game since their win over Syracuse in the 2021 ACC Tournament.
