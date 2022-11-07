Read full article on original website
Related
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
The manager who went viral for sleeping at Twitter's headquarters survived Elon Musk's layoffs, sources told Insider. Last week, a Twitter employee posted a photo of Esther Crawford in a sleeping bag at the office. Musk has said he works 120-hour weeks and has slept on Tesla's factory floor in...
AOL Corp
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Dorsey left his second stint as CEO of Twitter last year. A co-founder of the platform and friend of Musk, he's been supportive of the $44 billion takeover. Dorsey rolled over his Twitter shares on Oct. 27, the same day Musk's acquisition was finalized. Jack Dorsey will continue to hold...
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Musk has owned Twitter under a week and big names are already leaving the platform, complaining about a hate surge, and calling for tighter regulation
Elon Musk already faces pushback from celebrities, lawmakers, and advertisers worried about Twitter’s changes.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk addresses Twitter advertisers in a meandering Q&A
Twitter’s Client Solutions Leader Robin Wheeler moderated the hour-long conversation with Musk, Trust & Safety Head Yoel Roth and International Advertising Bureau CEO David Cohen. For the most part, Musk repeated many of the same talking points that he has been peddling since he initially launched his bid for Twitter.
Why Twitter's downloads and usage have surged following Elon Musk's takeover
Following Elon Musk's official takeover of Twitter, data shows the app's downloads and usage has surged.
Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch
Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
As Musk shakes up Twitter, graphics show number of users and who's behind accounts
After buying Twitter for $44 billion, owner Elon Musk is reshaping the social media platform, including disbanding its board of directors, bringing in coding engineers from his other companies and planning a monthly fee for revamped Twitter Blue subscriptions that will replace the existing verification process. The changes, actual and...
Ocasio-Cortez: Twitter mentions, notifications ‘conveniently’ not working after criticism
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said that her mentions and notifications tab on her Twitter account is “conveniently” not working shortly after sharing her criticism of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. “Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that...
Elon Musk threats to 'thermonuclear name and shame' companies that paused advertising on Twitter
On Friday, Elon Musk threatened a 'thermonuclear name and shame' against companies that paused advertising on Twitter. Prior to the statement, Musk blamed pressure from activist groups for the pause on ad spending. Before the takeover, Musk promised investors Twitter wouldn't become a "free-for-all hellscape" in a letter. The chaos...
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
Elon Musk snipes back at AOC on Twitter after she questions his intentions for blue tick fee: 'Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8'
Twitter is planning to begin charging for blue verification badges as early as next week, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans. The badges — a scallop-edged round blue icon with a white tick in the center — will be part of a subscription plan that costs $8 monthly, Bloomberg reported. Twitter users who are already verified will have months to start paying for the status or lose it, the news outlet added.
tokenist.com
Musk’s Twitter Growing at Record Pace, Now Has Over ¼ Billion mDAUs
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. A recent report indicates that despite the alleged chaos Twitter is facing following Elon Musk’s takeover, it has been getting new users at a record pace. Allegedly, the data comes from a document sent to the platform’s marketing staff.
CNET
Twitter Briefly Added Gray Check Marks for Official Accounts. Then Musk 'Killed It'
Twitter briefly rolled out gray check marks for official accounts on Wednesday, distinct from the blue check mark that it's starting to charge for. However, the gray checks quickly vanished from accounts after new company owner Elon Musk apparently stepped in. "I just killed it," he tweeted after tech influencer...
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.”
Twitter's rollout of its new gray checkmark for 'official' accounts is off to a confusing start, with Elon Musk saying he 'killed it' and a product manager rushing to clarify it's still happening
After Musk told a YouTuber he had 'killed' the gray check, a Twitter manager said he meant for individuals, not governments and commercial entities.
TMZ.com
Elon Musk Begins Charging $7.99 Fee To Twitter Users
Elon Musk has made good on his promise to charge Twitter users a fee ... and he's now trying to lure other customers with a celebrity sales pitch. Musk -- who purchased the social media giant for $44 billion last month -- has officially launched Twitter Blue for $7.99 a month to users with verified accounts.
Comments / 0