Lightly spiced, these moist and lofty pumpkin pancakes are a grand way to use up that last bit of pumpkin puree. Pumpkin pancakes are the ultimate autumnal breakfast. Lightly spiced with ground cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, this pancake batter mixes up quickly with mostly on-hand ingredients and cooks up into fragrant, lofty cakes with moist texture. Serving these hot from the griddle with traditional accompaniments like a pat (or two) of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup is wonderful and delicious, but these beauties can also be served with a simple dusting of confectioners’ sugar or even topped with sliced bananas or a dollop of warmed applesauce or compote.

