Ebensburg, PA

WJAC TV

Recent string of murder-suicides in our area: what's the cause?

(WJAC) — Within the last few weeks alone, three people in our viewing area have taken their own lives after murdering -- or attempting to murder -- other people. On October 19th, a man reportedly attempted to shoot others and wrecked his car into a home in Richland Township before turning the gun on himself in Portage.
EVERETT, PA
WJAC TV

Children, driver injured in Bellefonte school bus crash

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WJAC TV

Officials: Gas leak 'poses no threat' to the public; cause still under investigation

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — 6 News spoke with local officials Monday about the ongoing investigation into a natural gas leak in Cambria County that began over the weekend. Authorities with the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services announced Sunday night that the high-pressure leak occurred at a natural gas station along Dishong Mountain Road.
WJAC TV

Proposed merger of two Clearfield Co. municipalities voted down

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — A potential merger of two Clearfield County municipalities was voted down Tuesday night during the Midterm election. The question was put on the ballot for voters in Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township. Election officials confirm that it would have taken the majority of the...
WJAC TV

Officials: Inbound flight makes 'emergency landing' at Johnstown Airport

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A SkyWest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. According to the Airport Authority, the pilot declared an emergency after discovering cabin air pressure issues around 9 a.m. Officials say the plane landed safely and...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

PIAA soccer and volleyball state playoff results

JOHNSTOWN, PA (WJAC) - Tuesday held the first round of the PIAA playoffs for both high school soccer and volleyball. The Bedford boys defeated Beaver Area 5-0 to advance in Class 2A. Sophomore Dominic Albus said the Bison's offense "came in like a freight train" in the second half after Bedford extended there one-nil lead to five-nil. Over twenty area teams competed in the state tournament. The results are listed below.
BEDFORD, PA

