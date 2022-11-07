Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Police: Johnstown man accused in Indiana Co. kidnapping charged for raping teen girl
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Windber Borough Police Department say a Johnstown man, who was one of eight individuals accused of conspiring to kidnap an Indiana County man last month, is now facing charges in Somerset County after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl. According to a...
WJAC TV
Recent string of murder-suicides in our area: what's the cause?
(WJAC) — Within the last few weeks alone, three people in our viewing area have taken their own lives after murdering -- or attempting to murder -- other people. On October 19th, a man reportedly attempted to shoot others and wrecked his car into a home in Richland Township before turning the gun on himself in Portage.
WJAC TV
Jury finds Centre Co. man guilty but mentally ill in 2016 shooting death of woman
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County jury has returned its verdict in the trial of Christopher Kowalski, who is accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Jean Tuggy inside her Pine Grove Mills home in January of 2016. The jury has found Kowalski guilty but mentally ill after...
WJAC TV
Altoona woman facing felony charges for illegally possessing 16 firearms, police say
An Altoona woman is facing 16 felony charges for possession of prohibited firearms according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Officers with the Altoona Police Department say they were called to the 100 block of 7th Ave. for a report that the caller's residence contained possibly stolen firearms and she did not want them there any longer.
WJAC TV
Children, driver injured in Bellefonte school bus crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Three children and the driver of a Bellefonte Area School District bus were injured and taken to local hospitals after the bus hit a tree, that’s according to a joint statement from the school district and Spring Township Police Department. The bus reportedly...
WJAC TV
PSP: Everett man who shot, killed mother set fire to house before turning gun on himself
State police have identified the man they say is responsible for shooting and killing an Everett woman before setting fire to her home. According to a state police report provided Tuesday afternoon, 61-year-old Dennis Lockard shot and killed his 89-year-old mother, Laverne Lockard. Troopers say they were called to a...
WJAC TV
Officials: Gas leak 'poses no threat' to the public; cause still under investigation
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — 6 News spoke with local officials Monday about the ongoing investigation into a natural gas leak in Cambria County that began over the weekend. Authorities with the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services announced Sunday night that the high-pressure leak occurred at a natural gas station along Dishong Mountain Road.
WJAC TV
Proposed merger of two Clearfield Co. municipalities voted down
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — A potential merger of two Clearfield County municipalities was voted down Tuesday night during the Midterm election. The question was put on the ballot for voters in Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township. Election officials confirm that it would have taken the majority of the...
WJAC TV
Officials: Inbound flight makes 'emergency landing' at Johnstown Airport
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A SkyWest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing Wednesday morning at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. According to the Airport Authority, the pilot declared an emergency after discovering cabin air pressure issues around 9 a.m. Officials say the plane landed safely and...
WJAC TV
Destiny Outreach program protests decision at Johnstown City Council meeting
A protest was staged Wednesday evening at a regularly scheduled Johnstown City Council meeting. Representatives from Jefferson Memorial Church showed up to the meeting in order to protest against a decision made by the city to deny them funds from the 30.5 million federal ARPA, or the American Rescue Plan Act.
WJAC TV
PA Military Museum making preparations for Veterans Day; will honor 'those left behind'
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — During this National Veterans Awareness week, we continue to honor our military veterans. One of the symbols associated with veterans actually began with a poem that is now more than 100 years old. It does seem like an odd relationship that poppies are associated...
WJAC TV
PIAA soccer and volleyball state playoff results
JOHNSTOWN, PA (WJAC) - Tuesday held the first round of the PIAA playoffs for both high school soccer and volleyball. The Bedford boys defeated Beaver Area 5-0 to advance in Class 2A. Sophomore Dominic Albus said the Bison's offense "came in like a freight train" in the second half after Bedford extended there one-nil lead to five-nil. Over twenty area teams competed in the state tournament. The results are listed below.
