WATCH: “We need help!” NOPD searches for suspect caught on video in midst of Bywater armed robbery

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans police have released footage of an armed robbery over the weekend with hopes to identify the person believed to be responsible.

On Monday (Nov. 7), NOPD detectives announced they were looking for the pictured female suspect who approached a man and a woman, ages 32 and 26, and demanded their money at gunpoint. Police say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Dauphine Street.

After giving up their credit cards, the man began shouting for help, grabbing the attention of several neighbors, including a witness who started recording the incident on their phone. The man’s cries echo in the background of the video, which shows the suspect hiding behind a metal post, pointing their gun, then running away.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log , the suspect got into a dark-colored SUV and left the area.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been determined. Detectives continue to collect information regarding the armed robbery.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is urged to contact NOPD’s Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO by clicking here or by calling (504) 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.