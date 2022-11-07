ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: “We need help!” NOPD searches for suspect caught on video in midst of Bywater armed robbery

WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQeHo_0j1wFAKN00

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans police have released footage of an armed robbery over the weekend with hopes to identify the person believed to be responsible.

On Monday (Nov. 7), NOPD detectives announced they were looking for the pictured female suspect who approached a man and a woman, ages 32 and 26, and demanded their money at gunpoint. Police say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Dauphine Street.

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

After giving up their credit cards, the man began shouting for help, grabbing the attention of several neighbors, including a witness who started recording the incident on their phone. The man’s cries echo in the background of the video, which shows the suspect hiding behind a metal post, pointing their gun, then running away.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log , the suspect got into a dark-colored SUV and left the area.

Two arrested, accused of burglarizing St. James Parish industrial site

The identity of the suspect has not yet been determined. Detectives continue to collect information regarding the armed robbery.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is urged to contact NOPD’s Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers GNO by clicking here or by calling (504) 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Related
wgno.com

Two subjects wanted after armed robbery in Gentilly Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning. According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

4 juveniles arrested, accused of armed robberies, shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested four juvenile suspects accused of two armed robberies, one involving a shooting. Officers say they chased a stolen car to the 4800 block of Cerise Avenue Wednesday afternoon where the suspects were arrested. The NOPD says that the juveniles in that stolen car committed an armed robbery at the intersection of Cornet and Venus Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Suspended NOPD lieutenant under federal investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI has launched an investigation into a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations. Sources tell Fox 8 the FBI is looking into Sabrina Richardson, amid questions about possible payroll fraud. Sources say Richardson is one...
WGNO

WGNO

35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy