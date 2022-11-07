ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

CBS Chicago

Parents want answers after adult son was critically injured in Indiana house explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, an explosion leveled a house in Lake Station, Indiana.Trapped under the debris was aa severely injured man, and that man's parents are now fighting to get a better understanding of what caused the house to explode.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Dale Heintz Jr. – the man who was injured in the house explosion on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station – remains at the University of Chicago Medical Center four weeks later. He has undergone three surgeries after suffering burns over his hands and face.Meanwhile, his parents are still looking for clarity...
LAKE STATION, IN
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, suspect detained inside Lakeview apartment building

Chicago police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot during a possible domestic incident in Lakeview on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 700 block of West Diversey around 3:05 p.m. They found a shell casing and blood near the seventh-floor lobby and located the victim, a 50-year-old man, a short time later, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer.  "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was gushing blood': Chicago mother defends daughter from dog attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – The mother of an 11-year-old Albany Park girl said her daughter was attacked by a dog near her school.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the mother who said the incident last week has traumatized them.The mother said she was walking with her daughter on a sidewalk, towards her daughter's school when a large dog, possibly an Akita, jumped on the girl's back, knocking her to the ground and biting her in the head.She has puncture wounds on the side and center of her head, a bite wound at the nape of the girls' neck.The child's mother...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Police: South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
wglc.net

Man gets 45 years for role in 1998 NW Indiana triple killing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after admitting that he helped another man kill one of three people found slain in 1998 in a northwestern Indiana home. A Lake County judge sentenced 47-year-old David L. Copley Jr., on Friday after he pleaded guilty in the killing of 18-year-old Jerod Hodge of Chicago. Prosecutors alleged the Franklin, Indiana, man and 53-year-old James H. Higgason III of Whiting, Indiana, fatally beat Hodge, 36-year-old Elva Tamez and 16-year-old Timothy Ross of Calumet City, Illinois, in January 1998 at Tamez’s Hammond home. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Higgason was sentenced to 180 years after being convicted in all three killings.
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

'I'm going to burn you': Man charged with setting fire to guardhouse at FBI Chicago office

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Sentenced for Trick or Treat Slaying

(Crown Point, IN) - A Northwest Indiana man has received a 55-year prison sentence for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy while he was trick or treating. Desmond Crews, Jr., 24, of Gary, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder. According to authorities, the gunfire stemmed from an...
HAMMOND, IN

