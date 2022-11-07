Read full article on original website
Parents want answers after adult son was critically injured in Indiana house explosion
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, an explosion leveled a house in Lake Station, Indiana.Trapped under the debris was aa severely injured man, and that man's parents are now fighting to get a better understanding of what caused the house to explode.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Dale Heintz Jr. – the man who was injured in the house explosion on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station – remains at the University of Chicago Medical Center four weeks later. He has undergone three surgeries after suffering burns over his hands and face.Meanwhile, his parents are still looking for clarity...
NBC Chicago
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
South Suburban Family Mourns Death Of Teenage Boy Found Shot in Driveway
The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family’s driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning. “He’s touched everybody’s soul, everybody that he came across—he’s a light in everybody’s life,” said his...
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
CBS News
Chicago man charged with unlawful use of a weapon after incident in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with unlawful use of a weapon following a battery incident in Evanston last week. Evanston police said on Nov. 4, officers responded to a call of a fight between a man and woman, in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
2 dead, 1 injured after fleeing vehicle crashes in Hazel Crest
"I’m going to get down to the bottom of it," said the victim's father.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
15-year-old girl shot while sitting in parked car on South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 63rd Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Englewood. Police said the teen was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired and she was struck in the […]
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, suspect detained inside Lakeview apartment building
Chicago police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot during a possible domestic incident in Lakeview on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 700 block of West Diversey around 3:05 p.m. They found a shell casing and blood near the seventh-floor lobby and located the victim, a 50-year-old man, a short time later, according to police.
Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting in Belmont Cragin, 2nd scene possibly connected
Workers in the area who did not wish to be identified said its possible shots rang out as an unknown gunman opened fire on a man driving a car down the street.
Chicago man who lost son to gun violence helps family with 3 brothers shot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days after three Chicago brothers were shot, family and friends are trying to track down the gunman, offering a big reward and passing out flyers.Among them, a Chatham father who lost his son to gun violence. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with him and the push to find his son's killer. "That was his 16th birthday, I remember now." Memories quilted on a blanket. that Rodney White-El will cherish. "This was in front of the steakhouse. That's what he liked, that's what he liked. He was well dressed. He was always into dressing himself."...
CBS News
Mom of teen fatally shot by Chicago cop could get $5 million settlement
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aldermen are poised to approve a $5 million settlement with the family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in 2019, after running away from a car that crashed during a police chase. Michael Elam Jr. was a passenger in...
'She was gushing blood': Chicago mother defends daughter from dog attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – The mother of an 11-year-old Albany Park girl said her daughter was attacked by a dog near her school.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the mother who said the incident last week has traumatized them.The mother said she was walking with her daughter on a sidewalk, towards her daughter's school when a large dog, possibly an Akita, jumped on the girl's back, knocking her to the ground and biting her in the head.She has puncture wounds on the side and center of her head, a bite wound at the nape of the girls' neck.The child's mother...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police
The bus hit a nearby fence after the crash, CPD said.
Indiana man gets 45 years in prison for cold case killing for cooperation against accomplice in triple murder
An Indiana man received a 45-year prison sentenced in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors in a triple-murder case.
wglc.net
Man gets 45 years for role in 1998 NW Indiana triple killing
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after admitting that he helped another man kill one of three people found slain in 1998 in a northwestern Indiana home. A Lake County judge sentenced 47-year-old David L. Copley Jr., on Friday after he pleaded guilty in the killing of 18-year-old Jerod Hodge of Chicago. Prosecutors alleged the Franklin, Indiana, man and 53-year-old James H. Higgason III of Whiting, Indiana, fatally beat Hodge, 36-year-old Elva Tamez and 16-year-old Timothy Ross of Calumet City, Illinois, in January 1998 at Tamez’s Hammond home. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Higgason was sentenced to 180 years after being convicted in all three killings.
'I'm going to burn you': Man charged with setting fire to guardhouse at FBI Chicago office
The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Sentenced for Trick or Treat Slaying
(Crown Point, IN) - A Northwest Indiana man has received a 55-year prison sentence for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy while he was trick or treating. Desmond Crews, Jr., 24, of Gary, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder. According to authorities, the gunfire stemmed from an...
