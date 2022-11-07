ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frito Pie Chili Cheese Bacon Hotdog Recipe on the Grill

By Jim Casey
 2 days ago
(photo by Jim Casey)

There’s weekend comfort food . . . and then there’s the most comforting food known to man, woman, or child: Frito Pie Chili Cheese Bacon Hotdogs. No one said Sunday supper has to be fancy. It just has to be good. And this recipe is good—and simple.

Let’s get grilling. Of course, if you’re looking for more great grilling recipes from Outsider, check out our Juicy Lucy Hamburgers, Blackened Salmon, Beer-Can Chicken, Pickle Juice Hot Wings, Flat Iron Steak, and more.

Frito Pie Ingredients

  • 4 hotdogs
  • 8 oz. chili
  • 2 oz. Fritos corn chips
  • 4 oz. cheddar cheese
  • 4 strips of bacon
  • 1 fresh jalapeño
  • Additional toppings (black olives, green onions, pickles, sour cream, mustard, etc.)
A recipe for success: hotdogs, chili, cheese, bacon, and Fritos corn chips.

Don’t skimp when it comes to the hotdogs. Sure, you can grab a pack of whatever is on sale at your local grocery store, but Nathan’s Famous and Hebrew National are a cut above the rest. We’re using dry-aged, all-beef dogs from Porter Road butcher in Nashville.

We’re also using leftover chili, thick-cut bacon (which we pre-cooked), and freshly grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese. Feel free to top this pie with whatever floats your boat, including black olives, green onions, pickles, and various condiments.

Directions

Today, we’re using the new Lodge Sportsman’s Pro Cast Iron Grill. This baby packs a heat punch. But you can prepare this recipe on any charcoal grill, gas grill, or over the campfire.

Get your grill fired up. Heat the chili. Butterfly your hotdogs by slicing them in half lengthwise, without cutting all the way through the skin. Open the hotdogs so they sit flat. Of course, you don’t have to butterfly the dogs, but you get more surface char and flavor from the grill.

The Lodge Sportsman’s Pro Grill cooks hot and fast, which is ideal for hotdogs.

Place the hotdogs on the grill. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side (this Lodge Grill cooks hot and fast). Place your buns on the grill for about 15 seconds. Plate the buns. Place the butterflied hotdogs on the buns.

Top with chili, bacon, jalapeños, cheese, and Fritos. Enjoy your masterpiece (you’ll need a fork).

Enjoy your Frito Pie Chili Cheese Hotdog masterpiece.

