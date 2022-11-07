Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in the movie industry but he happened to be blacklisted by a studio. It happened to be from Fox Studios, Far Out Magazine reports. But Reeves said it happened after the actor refused to be a part of a sequel for Speed. Reeves was not interested in coming back to the movie. Sandra Bullock did sign up to come back in her role. The studio replaced Reeves with Jason Patric. What happened? Speed 2 was not well received at all. In an article with GQ, Reeves said, “I didn’t work with [Fox] again until The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

6 DAYS AGO