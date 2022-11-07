MINNEAPOLIS – As construction continues on the new pavilion at Bde Maka Ska, cyclists can expect the bike trail to reopen Monday, Nov. 7. The two-building pavilion has been under construction since May near the intersection of West Lake Street and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway.In an update from the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, they said the walls are complete and they are beginning to construct the roof, so workers can continue during the winter from the inside.On top of year-round, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample public seating, the pavilion will be home to another concession tenant. The park board...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO