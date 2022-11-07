Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Related
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Gross discovery in pizza bought from a Twin Cities Domino's
A roach, a rat, a bird — even someone’s uncle’s greasy tupeè — have been suggested on Twitter as possible answers to what was found inside a Domino’s Pizza ordered in St. Louis Park last week. Twin Cities resident Abby Honold said she ordered...
Eagan subdivision lights up for Christmas – again – to remember neighbor
EAGAN, Minn. — During their 54 years of marriage, Jake and his wife Cheryl looked forward to Christmas. "It meant family," Jake said. "Just a time to share love." They passed that love to their daughter, Ann. "My mom – she was love in a capsule. Christmas was really...
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
Food tenants revealed for new Bde Maka Ska Pavilion
MINNEAPOLIS – As construction continues on the new pavilion at Bde Maka Ska, cyclists can expect the bike trail to reopen Monday, Nov. 7. The two-building pavilion has been under construction since May near the intersection of West Lake Street and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway.In an update from the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, they said the walls are complete and they are beginning to construct the roof, so workers can continue during the winter from the inside.On top of year-round, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample public seating, the pavilion will be home to another concession tenant. The park board...
fox9.com
Minnesota Untold: The Unwanted – Lessons from the Gateway
(FOX 9) - Panic over downtown crime. Demolition of homeless encampments. Civic leaders worried about businesses fleeing the city. Welcome to the City of Minneapolis in 2022. But it also feels a lot like 1958. Sixty years ago, Minneapolis found itself in an existential crisis over the homeless problem of...
fox9.com
Kitten stolen from Eden Prairie PetSmart, owners plead ‘bring him back’
(FOX 9) - An unscrewed kennel door at the adoption center of the Eden Prairie PetSmart led to startling revelation Sunday – a 6-month-old dilute calico foster kitten named Pencil Case was missing. At around 3:15 p.m., the male perpetrator was caught on camera prying open the kennel, taking...
fox9.com
If these walls could talk: Pine County woman finds billboard ads from 40s during barn renovation
PINE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Acme Junk Company in Amery, Wisconsin is filled with timeless treasures. Every antique or vintage item has a story, but few are as unusual as the origins of the most recent arrivals. "It's amazing because it truly is something that shouldn't exist," said...
Developer plans apartments for remote workers in Eagan
2670 Eagan Woods Drive Concept Plan. Courtesy of Kamp Real Estate and Development LLC / city of Eagan. A St. Paul-based real estate and development firm is interested in bringing a mixed-use development to Eagan custom-tailored to the remote workforce. According to city documents, Kamp Real Estate and Development wants...
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Sightlines of Lake Minnetonka, This Marvelous Home in Excelsior, MN Seeks $7,995,000
The Home in Excelsior is a luxurious home loaded with great attention to design & unique details throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 6377 Cliffwood Cir, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,627 square feet of living spaces. Call John C Adams – Compass – (Phone: 612.269.9438) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Excelsior.
Black Entrepreneur To Renovate 68,000-Square-Foot Building To Serve Small Business Owners in Minneapolis
Entrepreneur Jesse Ross has made a solid effort to redevelop a building that will serve as a home for small business owners in the North Minneapolis community. Ross, an activist, has worked with other community leaders serving as a speaker and leader for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), According to CBS News.
southsidepride.com
38th and Chicago
When a major river meets a blockage, the river finds a suitable bypass. Similarly, when a major blood vessel in a human has a blockage, it can result in death, or the body finds an alternative path. In either case, the alternative is problematic. The route down Chicago Avenue in...
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
fox9.com
FOUND: Missing girl last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the missing 16-year-old from Blaine has been found safe. Police say the 16-year-old was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
ktoe.com
One Dead As Stolen Vehicle Crashes Near Mall Of America
(Bloomington, MN) — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed at an on-ramp near the Mall of America. Bloomington police say the vehicle was stolen and was being chased by officers yesterday before crashing at the ramp to I-494 east from Lindau Lane. Two other adults in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
fox9.com
Chisago City residents left waiting for hours to vote; county brings in extra machine
CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The state and county are working to remedy long waits for voting in Chisago County on Tuesday. According to several voters who reached out to FOX 9, voters were waiting hours to vote on Tuesday. One man, who is in his 70s, said he...
3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
Comments / 1