CBS Minnesota

Food tenants revealed for new Bde Maka Ska Pavilion

MINNEAPOLIS – As construction continues on the new pavilion at Bde Maka Ska, cyclists can expect the bike trail to reopen Monday, Nov. 7. The two-building pavilion has been under construction since May near the intersection of West Lake Street and East Bde Maka Ska Parkway.In an update from the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, they said the walls are complete and they are beginning to construct the roof, so workers can continue during the winter from the inside.On top of year-round, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample public seating, the pavilion will be home to another concession tenant. The park board...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Untold: The Unwanted – Lessons from the Gateway

(FOX 9) - Panic over downtown crime. Demolition of homeless encampments. Civic leaders worried about businesses fleeing the city. Welcome to the City of Minneapolis in 2022. But it also feels a lot like 1958. Sixty years ago, Minneapolis found itself in an existential crisis over the homeless problem of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Developer plans apartments for remote workers in Eagan

2670 Eagan Woods Drive Concept Plan. Courtesy of Kamp Real Estate and Development LLC / city of Eagan. A St. Paul-based real estate and development firm is interested in bringing a mixed-use development to Eagan custom-tailored to the remote workforce. According to city documents, Kamp Real Estate and Development wants...
EAGAN, MN
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Sightlines of Lake Minnetonka, This Marvelous Home in Excelsior, MN Seeks $7,995,000

The Home in Excelsior is a luxurious home loaded with great attention to design & unique details throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 6377 Cliffwood Cir, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,627 square feet of living spaces. Call John C Adams – Compass – (Phone: 612.269.9438) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Excelsior.
EXCELSIOR, MN
southsidepride.com

38th and Chicago

When a major river meets a blockage, the river finds a suitable bypass. Similarly, when a major blood vessel in a human has a blockage, it can result in death, or the body finds an alternative path. In either case, the alternative is problematic. The route down Chicago Avenue in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

FOUND: Missing girl last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the missing 16-year-old from Blaine has been found safe. Police say the 16-year-old was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KFIL Radio

This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota

My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

One Dead As Stolen Vehicle Crashes Near Mall Of America

(Bloomington, MN) — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed at an on-ramp near the Mall of America. Bloomington police say the vehicle was stolen and was being chased by officers yesterday before crashing at the ramp to I-494 east from Lindau Lane. Two other adults in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries. The investigation is continuing.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

3 Minnesotans $50k richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Since you're not packing your bag for a tropical vacation you must have heard that of all the Powerball tickets purchased for Saturday's drawing, not one matched all the winning numbers. Those numbers were: 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20. The jackpot is now at a staggering $1.9 billion...
MINNESOTA STATE

