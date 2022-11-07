Read full article on original website
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
Election 2022 results: Illinois voters weigh in on Worker's Rights Amendment to state constitution
Illinois voters decided issues in referendums on Election Day.
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
Illinois’ Amendment 1 too close to call
(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
Election results: Alexi Giannoulias wins Illinois secretary of state race
Democrat Alexi Giannoulias will be Illinois' next secretary of state after a run against Republican Dan Brady.
2022 Illinois election results from across the state
Today is an Election Day. In each midterm cycle, hundreds of congressional seats are up for election – in addition to key state and local elected offices across the country, including a US Senate seat for Illinois. Interested in a particular race? Click the link below to stay updated...
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
Illinois governor race: JB Pritzker wins 2nd term as governor, defeating Darren Bailey
JB Pritzker has been elected for a second term as Illinois governor, defeating Republican State Senator Darren Bailey.
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor
NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
Illinois lawmakers could address SAFE-T Act concerns as early as next week
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session next week and the controversial SAFE-T Act is expected to garner some attention. The criminal justice package has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, especially the dozens of state's attorneys around Illinois who have filed a lawsuit to have the legislation scrapped.
Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois
One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Yednock Wins Despite Heavy GOP Lean In Big Part Of His District
Democrat Lance Yednock was able to win another two-year term in the Illinois House of Representatives. The Ottawa lawmaker won all 3 counties in the 76th District in defeating Republican challenger Jason Haskell. Yednock picked up about 5,100 more votes when you combine La Salle, DeKalb and Bureau counties. With...
Darren Bailey makes final appeal to voters: 'Parents and students here in Illinois deserve better'
Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey is making a last push to get more votes Monday. The state senator spoke earlier today about Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Covid-19 mandates during his time in office. Bailey said if he holds office, parents wouldn't need to fear about those mandates ever coming...
Illinois State Office Race Results
Results for Attorney General, Secretary of State,Comptroller, Treasurer
Election 2022: What to know before you hit the polls
It’s a campaign that has put Illinois’ regionalism on full display, with Bailey's downstate farm nearly 250 miles and worlds away from Pritzker's mansion on Chicago's Gold Coast. Here are the candidates' stances and statements regarding elections, libraries and other topics. Voters are being asked whether the Illinois...
Dog Park Discussion In Oglesby Leads To Commissioner Calling Mayor A Liar
If the mayor has his way in Oglesby, it'll be awhile before a dog park is opened. Mayor Dom Rivara said this week that while a dog park in Oglesby has merit and should be studied, it'll cost upwards of $50,000 when you factor in land, lights, fencing, water, parking, benches and shelter. He thinks playground equipment upgrades should come before a dog park, asking the city council to table plans to move ahead on a dog park.
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
The Three Biggest Reasons You Need to Vote in Illinois
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and there are at least three big reasons you should get to the polls. Welcome to November, where the two biggest days of the month are about stuffing you face with food and hopefully stuffing the ballot box. I don't meant that in the...
