Fox 19
Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
Coroner ID’s man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dayton
DAYTON — The man and woman found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Dayton on Friday have been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the two on Wednesday as James Clay, 55, and Carolyn White, 54. Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block...
Fox 19
19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
Fox 19
2 adults, 2 juveniles under arrest following home invasion, chase
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
Police: Fairfax Walmart employee abducted, car stolen, suspects on the loose
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on the 4400 block of Red Bank Road for the report of a possible abduction.
eaglecountryonline.com
Four In Custody Following Home Invasion in Green Township
Two police pursuits ensued with shots fired at a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - Four suspects are in custody following a home invasion in Green Township. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Green Township Police responded to a home invasion in the 5900 block of Calmhaven...
Fox 19
Fox 19
VIDEO: Woman says man followed, groped her near popular trail in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of groping near the Wasson Way Trail. It happened Tuesday night, the victim says. She spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity. “I was walking my dog by the LaRosa’s and Busken Bakery,” she...
Police: Man shoots, kills neighbor in Ohio
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
Fox 19
2 minors arrested, 2 others wanted after suspect shoots at Hamilton County deputy
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juvenile suspects, including one who fired twice at a deputy and is searching for two others in connection with the incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kyla Woods. No one was struck or hurt when...
WKRC
Campbell County man sentenced on a federal gun charge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Bellevue man was sentenced to 32 months in prison for possessing a loaded AK-47 while not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition. Perrin March, 27, was under a domestic violence order at the time. A domestic violence order was issued in Campbell County in...
Fox 19
Man found guilty in attempted murder of Covington police officer: BODYCAM
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man could spend more than 30 years behind bars after shooting a Covington police officer four years ago. A Kenton County jury found Brad Williams guilty of attempted murder of a police officer last week. The jury recommended a sentence of 35 years.
Fox 19
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor. Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads. King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old...
Ohio Man Accused Of Breaking Into Random Woman's Home, Stealing Her Baby
He is now facing charges of burglary and abduction.
WLWT 5
Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police...
sent-trib.com
Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning
A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
Fox 19
SB I-75 reopens after pedestrian fatally hit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a pedestrian was struck and killed overnight near the Hopple Street overpass. All lanes were shut down for several hours between I-74 and Hopple Street after the incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Cincinnati police identified the pedestrian early...
Comments / 1