Newtown, OH

Fox 19

Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 adults, 2 juveniles under arrest following home invasion, chase

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Four In Custody Following Home Invasion in Green Township

Two police pursuits ensued with shots fired at a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - Four suspects are in custody following a home invasion in Green Township. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Green Township Police responded to a home invasion in the 5900 block of Calmhaven...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

Police: Man shoots, kills neighbor in Ohio

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
OKEANA, OH
WKRC

Campbell County man sentenced on a federal gun charge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Bellevue man was sentenced to 32 months in prison for possessing a loaded AK-47 while not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition. Perrin March, 27, was under a domestic violence order at the time. A domestic violence order was issued in Campbell County in...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor. Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads. King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

On the run: Dayton police seek shooting suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in Dayton Friday. On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to the intersection of East Third Street and North Jefferson Street on a reported shooting. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman had been shot. Crews […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating multiple crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Multiple agencies are investigating a series of crashes on West Ronald Reagan Highway Monday night. Officials confirmed to WLWT that several vehicles were involved in crashes including a Springfield Township police cruiser. Police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck the police...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
sent-trib.com

Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning

A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

SB I-75 reopens after pedestrian fatally hit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a pedestrian was struck and killed overnight near the Hopple Street overpass. All lanes were shut down for several hours between I-74 and Hopple Street after the incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Cincinnati police identified the pedestrian early...
CINCINNATI, OH

