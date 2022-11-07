Maryland Deputy Accused Of Sexually Abusing Woman In Parking Lot, Officials Say There Could Be More Victims

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office; Unsplash

A sheriff’s deputy is accused of raping a woman in a department store’s parking lot and police say there could be several more victims, Radar has learned.

Recently, Steven Victor Abreu , a deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, was fired after his arrested on a second-degree rape charge. He was also hit with counts of false imprisonment, sexual contact while a person is in law enforcement custody, second-degree assault, fourth-degree sexual offense and three counts of misconduct in office.

The alleged incident happened in a Kohl’s parking lot on Oct. 26.

Police noted in a probable cause affidavit that the victim met a friend in the parking lot when Abreu pulled up in a marked car in uniform.

The victim said Abreu spoke briefly to her friend before releasing her and then speaking to the victim. He took down her phone number and then said she had to get out of the car to check for illegal substances.

He then allegedly sexually abused the victim.

The victim said she feared what would happen if she tried to run away or fight off the alleged assault.

A few days later, Abreu allegedly stopped the same victim and said he had been watching her. At one point, he reached into her car and forcefully moved her face to look at her neck, police said.

Investigators spoke to Abreu, and he made numerous statements that police knew were untrue. He admitted to the abuse.

Abreu was then arrested and fired.

Fox News recently reported that there could be additional victims. The report also detailed several questionable actions by the former deputy, including previous interactions with women.

Sheriff Mike Lewis said the agency had to lower its hiring standards amid staff shortages. Abreu was employed for less than a year.

"It's very difficult to recruit good quality candidates," he told the outlet. "So what do we find ourselves doing? Hiring people that didn't wow us during the interview. But we need warm bodies on patrol still in these vacancies that we have within our agencies. And inevitably, what does that do? It lowers our standards. This is how individuals are able to get through the cracks."

Lewis blasted the deputy, saying it was not consensual and it was just “wrong.”