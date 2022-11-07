ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Brewery Adds Retractable Roof for Year-Round Outdoor Dining

Michigan's brutal winters won't put a stop to outdoor dining at one popular brewery in Grand Rapids. Patios and outdoor dining at Michigan's bars and restaurants are usually forced to shut down at the end of October or early November. It all depends on the hand Mother Nature deals Michiganders across the state. Well, there's one spot in Grand Rapids that can now serve customers outside regardless of the weather.
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
