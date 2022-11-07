Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
This Michigan City Was Named Best Beer City in America
When it comes to the best breweries, brewpubs, and beer festivals across the country there is only one city that is truly the best of the best. That city is of course right here in the great state of Michigan. Grand Rapids, Michigan has been named "Beer City USA."...again. Grand...
Grand Rapids Brewery Adds Retractable Roof for Year-Round Outdoor Dining
Michigan's brutal winters won't put a stop to outdoor dining at one popular brewery in Grand Rapids. Patios and outdoor dining at Michigan's bars and restaurants are usually forced to shut down at the end of October or early November. It all depends on the hand Mother Nature deals Michiganders across the state. Well, there's one spot in Grand Rapids that can now serve customers outside regardless of the weather.
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Many Celebrities Are Coming to Town for Grand Rapids Comic Con
Grand Rapids Comic Con is happening next weekend. Coming up on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2022, Grand Rapids Comic Con will once again return to The Devos Place in Grand Rapids. Many celebrity guests will be in town that you can meet. The list of guests includes some of...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
