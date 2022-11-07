ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER: Record highs in NYC area before temps plummet for Election Day

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- The New York City area was seeing record high temps on Monday—but they are expected to plummet for Election Day as a breezy cold front moves into the Tri-State.

Records were already broken by early afternoon at JFK Airport in Queens, where the temp reached 77 degrees, topping a high of 73 set in 2020, the National Weather Service said .

A 78-degree high at Long Island MacArthur Airport beat the record of 74, also set in 2020, while a high of 79 at Newark Airport crushed a record of 78 set more than 80 years ago in 1938.

Central Park’s record of 78 degrees, also dating back to 1938, could be broken as well.

The balmy weather is nearly 20 degrees above the average for early November.

Photo credit AccuWeather

However, Monday's warmth may not return until next spring, according to AccuWeather.

It will feel a lot more like autumn as lows drop to the upper 40s overnight.

The high in Manhattan will only reach about 56 on Tuesday. It will be sunny, but winds will make it feel much chillier, so voters should prepare for RealFeels in the 40s as they head to the polls.

Photo credit AccuWeather

The winds mostly dissipate for a partly sunny Wednesday. The high will be 55.

Temps are on the rise again by the end of the week. The high will be 63 on Thursday and 66 on Friday, when rain is expected in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, there’s more rain Saturday before clouds move out Sunday.

Photo credit AccuWeather

1010WINS

