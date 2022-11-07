Read full article on original website
The breakup of Kanye West and Adidas costs 142 people their jobs
The manufacturing plant that made Yeezy Foam Runner since April 2020 has laid off 142 workers. While the implosion of Kanye West’s partnership with Adidas following the singer’s anti-Semitic comments has largely been focused on shoes and dollar amounts, there’s a labor toll as well. A manufacturing...
Adidas scoops up CEO who turned around rival Puma
Adidas has appointed the head of Puma to succeed outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted, betting on his ability to replicate its crosstown rival's comeback.
‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion
If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Alleged Walmart Employees Share Company Secrets on TikTok Videos
Individuals identifying themselves as current or former Walmart employees have taken to social media to expose company secrets. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, DailyDot.com, Google.com, TellMeBest.com, and Reddit.com.
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
insideevs.com
Musk Sold Almost $4 Billion Of Tesla Stock After Twitter Purchase
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has made headlines for the past two weeks and continues to do so in the context of the US midterm elections. But an interesting development went almost unnoticed, namely the fact that Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares days after he completed his purchase of the social media platform for $44 billion.
Ever had a weirdly intense friendship? Tommi Parrish’s latest book is for you
The Australian artist and author spent three years hand-painting Men I Trust, a graphic novel about a relationship that becomes uncomfortably ambiguous
Breaking: 11,000 employees at Meta face the axe as earnings fall
Closely on the heels of Twitter's massive downsizing, tech giant Meta has announced that more than 11,000 of its employees will be laid off, The New York Times has reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed in a letter addressed to all employees, affected by the move. The jobs cuts will...
hackernoon.com
Marketing in the Metaverse: Lessons From 4 Case Studies
In my last article, we looked at the game-changing potential of the metaverse. Specifically, how 3D graphics will shift the internet from 2D static experiences to immersive 3D synchronous experiences, we can enjoy together. With that reframe in mind, what is the outlook for marketing in the metaverse? And what...
Santiago Cucci’s Reinvention Plan for Dockers Is Boosting Sales
Dockers is finally getting some personal attention — and it appears to be paying off. Right before the start of the pandemic, Santiago Cucci “raised his hand” and suggested to the executives at Dockers’ parent, Levi Strauss & Co., that the brand would perform better if it had a team dedicated to it. The top management agreed and named Cucci, a 10-year veteran of Levi’s who had been managing director of both Levi’s and Dockers for four years, the brand’s chief executive officer.
This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend
Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
TikTok slashes revenue targets by $2billion - to $10billion - amid global online ad slump affecting major tech companies including Meta and Twitter
TikTok slashed its revenue target for this year by $2 billion as the popular video-sharing app is dealing with the same global online advertising slump that's impacting all major tech firms, including Meta and Twitter. The revenue targets were chopped by 20 percent, from a projected $12-$14 billion to about...
Our Place’s Bestselling Always Pan Is Less Than $100 Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Our Place’s bestselling Always Pan isl less than $100 right now, cheaper than we’ve ever seen it. The brand’s Black Friday Sale wipes up to 35% off the retail price of practically everything on their site, including coveted cookware pieces such as the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, in addition to newer faves such as the Oven Pan, Shabbat Set and Midi Plates/Bowls. Also included in the sale is Selena Gomez’s collaboration with Our Place. Gomez’s take on the Everyday Essentials Collection,...
thesource.com
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Projected for 350K Units in First Week
Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is doing numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is projected for first-week numbers of 335-350K. The Her Loss album only features one other rapper, Travis Scott, but has shots at a few other stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Dram, and Ice Spice.
Dockers Digs Physical Retail
Dockers is expanding its retail footprint across the globe. The brand, which increased its total net revenue by 13 percent on a constant-currency basis in third quarter 2022 compared to Q3 2021, currently has approximately 155 direct- to-consumer locations across Europe, Latin America and the U.S. which includes roughly 60 company operated retail stores. However, it plans to open 16 more and remodel four other ones by the end of 2022 as part of its continuing evolution from a khaki maker to a full-on casual California lifestyle brand for men and women. “It’s an exciting and truly transformative time for Dockers,” said...
The Verge
Amazon says it has ‘over a thousand’ Rivian electric vans making deliveries in the US
Amazon’s fleet of Rivian-made electric delivery vans is growing. Since first rolling out earlier this year, the retail giant’s new zero-tailpipe emission vehicles have made more than 5 million deliveries in the US, with its fleet-size exceeding 1,000 EDVs (electric delivery vans). That’s still only a fraction of...
nexttv.com
Disney Says 100 Marketers Are Signed Up for Disney Plus With Ads
The Walt Disney Co. said that more than 100 marketers have signed up to sponsor the new Disney Plus tier with ads when it launches. The new service, which will cost $7.99 a month, will have its debut on December 8. “Strong pricing reflects the value advertisers put on our...
Gizmodo
Twitter Is Offering Government Officials and Major Brands a Free but Confusing 'Official' Gray Checkmark
Forget about Twitter Blue, Elon Musk’s introducing Twitter Gray. In addition to charging a monthly fee for users to keep their coveted blue verified checkmarks, Twitter will introduce a second, harder to see gray checkmark intended to distinguish government accounts, companies, major media outlets, and some public figures. The official gray badge, unlike its blue counterpart, will come free of charge, but not everyone who currently possesses a blue checkmark will qualify.
Amazon Helps Disrupt Three Major Counterfeit Networks, Protecting Customers Worldwide from Fake Goods
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the identification and disruption of three counterfeiting operations in China thanks to local Public Security Bureaus (PSB) and intel provided by Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU). Law enforcement seized more than 240,000 counterfeit items in the Guangdong and Jiangxi provinces. The items were imitations of luxury, sports, and automotive brands. The seizure prevented the fake products from reaching Amazon customers or being sold elsewhere in the supply chain. These seizures of counterfeit goods based on intelligence from Amazon follow similar actions by law enforcement in England and the U.S. that took place in California and New Jersey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005296/en/ Law enforcement raid action photo of counterfeit car accessory factory (Photo: Business Wire)
