Read full article on original website
Related
Anheuser-Busch Is Entering the Pickleball Game
Following in the footsteps of pro athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady, Anheuser-Busch wants in on the pickleball craze that’s sweeping the United States. The Belgium-based company is purchasing a Major League Pickleball (MLP) team that will start playing during the 2023 season. It’s the first Fortune 500 company to buy into the popular paddle sport.
frontofficesports.com
The Rise of Pickleball
Pickleball is on the rise and it is BOOMING. The sport is growing faster than any other sport and it has led to a surge in celebrity investors and upstart leagues. Thomas Shields, founder of The Dink and Upstart Sports, joins Front Office Sports’ Owen Poindexter and Doug Greenberg to get inside this massive trend on this episode of the Newsroom, presented by NetSuite.
Lewis Hamilton committed to helping Mercedes end slump
Lewis Hamilton rebounded from last year's crushing defeat in the Formula One season finale to return to racing when many believed he'd walk away
The Berrics Canteen
USA Skateboarding Announces Eric Koston as Team Captain
Today, USA Skateboarding, the National Governing Body for Skateboarding in the United States, today announced it has named Berrics co-founder Eric Koston, one of the world’s most prolific and celebrated skateboarders, as its new Team Captain. Koston was hand-selected to lead Team USA to victory in the 2024 Games...
SkySports
Rules of Golf: Modifications for golfers with disabilities among changes from 2023
The new rules, coming into effect from January 1 and part of efforts to make the game more inclusive and sustainable, will see modified rules for players with disabilities fully incorporated into the playing rules without the need to adopt a local rule. Modifications as part of the creation of...
The Impact of the Big XII's New Media Deal
Starting in 2025, the Big XII will see a lot more revenue and schools like Kansas will benefit in a number of ways.
The PGA Tour's Broadcasts Always Have a Bright Shine, and That's by Design
Much of the Tour's power lies in its TV product, or more accurately its TV presentation. John Hawkins explains why the lords of Ponte Vedra are so protective.
Golf Digest
Top college golfer believes signing with a sports management company now will pay dividends in the spring
When Austin Greaser arrived at the University of North Carolina in fall 2019, the landscape for college golfers looked demonstrably different than it does today. At the time, college athletes weren’t allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness, nor could they work with agents to assist them in such endeavors. But in the last two-plus years, NCAA and USGA restrictions on such things have been lifted.
Golf Digest
I tried the 'golf swing beauty filter' — the results were surprisingly good
Cruising around Instagram recently, I encountered something that I had no idea existed. It came courtesy of Golf Digest Top 50 Teacher Shaun Webb and Best In State Mike Granato, the pair behind Athletic Motion Golf. In a recent video they explain the important of videoing your golf swing from...
Comments / 0