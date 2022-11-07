This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Anyone who has been on a long road trip knows how driving, or even sitting in the car as a passenger, for hours on end can work up an appetite.

LoveFood knows how important it is to fuel up on any road trip — both yourself and your car — so it compiled a list of the truck stop in each state serving the best food around, including this convenient roadside eatery in Louisiana .

According to the list, Frog City Travel Plaza Restaurant in Rayne is the best truck stop restaurant in all of Louisiana. From a casino with the "best video poker" in the state to its lineup of delicious Cajun cuisine, this travel center is a truck stop haven and a must-see on your next road trip.

Frog City Travel Plaza is located along Interstate 10 at 1418 N Polk Street in Rayne.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"A stop loved by locals and truckers alike, Frog City Travel Plaza Restaurant in Rayne, Louisiana, is a Cajun affair. Visitors feast on dishes like seafood gumbo and gator burgers, and you don't have to be in France to try frogs' legs, either, as they're a menu favorite here. Open 24/7, there's also a casino. Who knows, maybe you'll win your meal's worth back?"

