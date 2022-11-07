ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando restaurants lead way for Central Florida restaurant shutdowns

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Orlando restaurants lead way for Central Florida restaurant shutdowns Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Four Orlando restaurants shut down in the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

Habanero’s Mexican Grill at 12185 Collegiate Way in Orlando shut down on Oct. 31. Officials found 10 violations, five of which were a high priority. Those violations included rodent activity and multiple instances of food held at the wrong temperatures. Inspectors made another visit on the same day and a followup on Nov. 1. They found zero violations on both visits and said the restaurant complied with the emergency order.

Partners Restaurant at 5112 North Lane in Orlando shut down on Nov. 1. Officials found 20 violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included raw food not separated from ready-to-eat food and roach activity. On a second visit the same day, inspectors found 13 violations. None were a high priority. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Bento Cafe at 121 S. Orange Ave. in Orlando shut down on Nov. 2. Officials found six violations, two of which were a high priority. Those violations included roach activity and food held at the wrong temperatures. On Nov. 3, inspectors revisited the restaurant. They found four violations and issued a time extension for food held at the wrong temperature. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Remigio’s Tacos food truck registered at 4880 Distribution Court Unit 1-2, Vin 4000 in Orlando shut down on Nov. 3. Officials found 10 violations, three of which were a high priority. Those violations included the food truck not having running water, unsanitized food surfaces and an employee failing to wash their hands before working with the food. A second visit happened on Nov. 4. Inspectors found three violations and none were a high priority. The food truck met inspection standards.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 32.

Volusia had 19, Brevard had six, Seminole had nine, Lake had 11, and Osceola had four. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

