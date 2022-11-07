ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA Promotes 67 Staffers Across 27 Departments

By Chris Gardner
 2 days ago
UTA has announced a new round of promotions. The agency, which in May finalized a new partner class with the elevation of 26 staffers, has promoted 67 employees across 27 divisions.

Those include motion picture literary, music, news and broadcasting, production, publishing, talent, theatre, television literary, television talent, Asian business development, audio, brand studio, comedy touring, communications, digital talent, endorsements and voiceover, finance and accounting, fine arts, gaming and esports, human resources, information technology, IQ, media rights, MediaLink, UTA Foundation, Ventures and Web 3.0.

“Over the past year, UTA has accelerated our momentum with new acquisitions, investments in our client capabilities and key hires,” said UTA president David Kramer. “This growth could not be possible without the hard work, ambition, and collaborative nature of the colleagues we promoted today. Providing opportunities for advancement is core to our culture, and we are proud to share in this group’s success and excited to see what their next chapters at UTA will bring.”

Of the new promotions, more than 60 percent identify as women and 35 percent who identify as people of color. Of those elevated to agent status, 80 percent started their careers in UTA’s training program. The full promotions roster is below.

UTA Fall 2022 Promotions

