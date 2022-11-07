ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Adds Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk

By Borys Kit
 2 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya is swinging into the Spider-Verse.

The actor, last seen having a close encounter in Jordan Peele’s Nope , has joined the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse .

Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are directing the feature, which is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.  Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord , Chris Miller and Christina Steinberg are producing.

Plot details are being kept secret, but Miles Morales (Shameik Moore),  Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, is forced to reteam with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain.

Kaluuya will voice the character of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, aka Spider-Punk. The character is a more recent Marvel Comics creation, having first appeared in 2015 from writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel. Brown is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the oppressed citizens of New York in his dimensional universe.

The film’s cast also includes returning actors Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee. Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman are among the newcomers.

Lord and Miller will be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

Into the Spider-Verse directors Peter Ramsey and Bob Persichetti are acting as executive producers, alongside Aditya Sood.

Across the Spider-Verse is the second of a planned trilogy, with a third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse , set to be released March 29, 2024.

Kaluuya won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah and was nominated for his breakout performance in Peel’s Get Out .

He is repped by Entertainment 360, B-Side and Johnson Shapiro.

Spider-Punk
